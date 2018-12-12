The royal family's photographer picked his favorite photos of the year, and they aren't what you'd expect

Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson told INSIDER which photos stand out to him as the most memorable of the year.
With two major royal weddings and the arrival of a new royal baby, the world seemed particularly enamored with the royal family in 2018.
Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson is responsible for capturing many of these big moments with the royal family, and he's recently collected some of his best work for a new book titled "Modern Monarchy: The British Royal Family Today."
Jackson picked out his favorite shots from 2018, and he told INSIDER which ones really stand out to him when reflecting on the past year.
Here's a look at his 22 favorite royal family photos of 2018.
"I love this photo of Harry and Meghan as it captures the deep affection these two obviously have for one another," Jackson told INSIDER. "This candid photo was captured during a 'flouro Friday' mental health event on South Bondi Beach during a 16-day Autumn tour where the pair visited cities in Australia, Fiji and more."
"Some of my favorite images that I capture are the ones that show a side of the royal family that you don't always get to see," Jackson told us. "[Prince Charles is] never afraid to get stuck in with the local traditions and embraces the culture."
"I really love the way this photo is framed with the Sydney Opera House in the background and a beam of light shining directly on Harry," Jackson told INSIDER. "I've always shot the Invictus Games 'behind the scenes' and it's this kind of unique perspective that really gives you those 'different' angles."
"This image really speaks for itself, the love between a mother and her son," Jackson told us. "As somebody with a child on the way, this image really stirs up a lot of emotions in me."
The duchess wore the dress to a state dinner in Oslo, Norway, and Jackson says it's an example of the wide variety of styles he gets to capture when photographing the royals.
"It's certainly been a fascinating year from a sartorial angle and it's always great to capture the different styles of all the royals and see the interest it generates around the world," he told INSIDER.
Jackson says he's been impressed with Markle's professionalism during such a busy year.
"So many people look up to Meghan and idolize her and she makes time to speak and listen to as many of these people as she can," Jackson said. "I've loved capturing these moments and seeing her grow into the role of the Duchess of Sussex throughout this year."
Jackson previously pointed to a similar yet slightly more formal version of the photo as his favorite of the year in an interview with INSIDER and via an Instagram post, but this slightly more candid shot ended up making his year-end favorites list instead.
"I do love a shot of Harry and Meghan during a visit to a youth centre in Sussex just before the exciting news of the Duchess’s pregnancy was announced," Jackson told us. "Harry cheering as the Duchess bursts into laughter beside him"
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are known to engage in their fair share of PDA, and this perfectly timed photo is one of Jackson's favorites.
In this photo, Markle can be seen playing a game of "welly wanging," which involves throwing a Wellington boot as far as possible.
Markle made quite a splash during her appearance for her sustainable fashion choices.
He captured some sweet interactions between Markle, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as they stood on stage during the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in May.
In this shot taken in October, Markle is seen performing the traditional greeting of the 'Hongi' in Wellington, New Zealand.
He got active with the kids at Sentebale's Mamohato Children's Centre.
The sport combines elements of both hockey and football and is popular in Stockholm.
It's yet another example of Jackson's knack for perfectly timed candid photos.
The visit sparked some controversy, as the Queen appeared to check her watch while waiting for Trump to make his appearance.
He took this photo of the couple looking lovingly at each other back in July during the opening of The Strand Hall in Builth Wells, Wales.
In this photo from July, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shares an ice cream cone with Dench while visiting Queen Victoria's private beach in East Cowes, Isle of Wight, England.
It's a slightly relaxed group shot of the royals, with the Duchess of Sussex at its center.
The close-up shot was taken during the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial.
The royal wedding seemed to be one of the most anticipated events of the year, and Jackson captured more than a few widely shared photos taken on the big day. It was one of the highlights of a busy year, but it's a task Jackson is more than happy to take on.
"It’s a lot of work but I’m so grateful to be in this position capturing moments that the Royal Family and the wider world appreciate," Jackson told INSIDER. "I love what I do."
