There has been lots of great TV.

TVTime tracked the shows people watched and came out with most-watched shows of the year.

Shows include "Elite", "Queer Eye" and "The Haunting of Hill House."

Feeling down about the end of 2018? If so, you can emerge from the year knowing that, most likely, you watched a lot of TV.

Some of it might have been good, and some of it might have been bad. But so many new shows came out this year that it would almost be impossible not to spend a lot of time watching at least some of them. And TVTime, a television tracking service, kept a record of the most-watched shows released this year. Chances are, a few of your favorites are on the list.

From "Elite" to "Queer Eye," here are the most-watched new shows of 2018.

"On My Block."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Metacritic: 69

In "On My Block," four lifelong friends who grew up in the same inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood find their once-strong friendships being strained as they start high school.

"Safe."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

Metacritic: 67

Tom Delaney (Michael C. Hall) is a widowed pediatric surgeon trying to parent his two teenage daughters while grieving the loss of his wife. When one of his daughters goes missing, he looks on the family laptop for clues and finds much more than he anticipated.

"Queer Eye."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Metacritic: 73

"Queer Eye" — a reboot of the early-aughts classic "Queer Eye For The Straight Guy" — hit 2018 at just the right time. In it, instantly-lovable life gurus Tan, Bobby, Jonathan, Antoni, and Karamo help people figure out how to dress, decorate, groom, decorate, cook, and, most importantly, love themselves and others.

"Siren."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

No Metacritic score

Bristol Cove, a small coastal town, is rumored to once have been home to mermaids. When a mysterious young woman appears in the town and begins leaving chaos in her wake, two marine biologists must find out just how real the mermaid rumors are.

"Marvel's Cloak & Dagger."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%

Metacritic: 68

An oil rig collapse causes two teenagers from different backgrounds to become unlikely friends. The one thing bonding them together? The aftermath of the oil rig collapse gave both teens superpowers — and the powers work best when they are together.

"Station 19."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 63%

Metacritic: 55

"Grey's Anatomy" spinoff "Station 19" focuses on the firefighters at Seattle Fire Department 19. In it, the men and women who work at the station deal with the challenges of having their daily lives and firefighting responsibilities intertwine.

"9-1-1."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Metacritic: 60

If you've ever wanted to call 911 and have Connie Britton pick up, "9-1-1" is the show for you. The procedural drama focuses on the lives of paramedics, firefighters, police officers, and, yes, 911 operators played by Connie Britton.

"Maniac."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

Metacritic: 76

In "Maniac," the Casey Fukunaga-directed Netflix behemoth starring Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux, and Sally Field, a group of strangers enlist in a pharmaceutical trial supposed to eradicate mental illness. The trial makes them hallucinate alternate realities, and two of the participants (played by Stone and Hill) can't stop encountering one another in their hallucinations.

"Everything Sucks!"

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%

Metacritic: 62

"Everything Sucks" is a parody of mid-'90s teen culture set in the (real) town of Boring, Oregon, that focuses on the students of the (fictional) Boring High school as they deal with the trials and tribulations of mental health, sexuality, and AV club drama.

"Lost in Space."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

Metacritic: 58

"Lost In Space" is a modern reimagining of a 1965 TV show, also called "Lost In Space," which is itself a reimagining of the 1812 novel "The Swiss Family Robinson." In it, the Robinson family is chosen to travel on an interstellar spaceship to a space colony. But the spaceship is attacked on the way, causing them to crash land on an unfamiliar planet, where they have to figure out how to get back on course.

"The Resident."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%

Metacritic: 54

Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) is the talented third-year titular resident "The Resident" who works at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital who is tasked with training an idealistic intern, Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal). The series explores what happens when medical ethics, malpractice, and wellness become more complicated than they seem.

"Disenchantment."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64%

Metacritic: 56

This cartoon series created by Matthew Groening, set in a medieval kingdom called Dreamland, is centered on Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobsen), a 19-year-old alcoholic princess, her "personal demon" Luci (Eric Andre), and her elf companion Elfo (Nat Faxon).

"The Haunting of Hill House."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Metacritic: 79

Inspired by the classic horror novel by Shirley Jackson, "The Haunting of Hill House" tells the story of a family that moves into a mansion with the intention of renovating and selling it. But unforeseen circumstances make it so that they have to live there much longer — and, over time, the house begins to affect them in unexpected, harrowing ways.

"The Rain."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

Metacritic: 65

In "The Rain," a Danish post-apocalyptic series (now on Netflix), a virus carried by rainfall wipes out most humans in Scandinavia. Six years later, three siblings who avoided catching the virus by hiding in a bunker emerge to look for their father, a scientist who left them in the bunker but never returned.

"Altered Carbon."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%

Metacritic: 64

"Altered Carbon" is a Netflix series (perhaps you are noticing a trend?) set 360 years in the future in a city that was once San Francisco and now called "Bay City." In this version of the future, the wealthy are able to avoid death by transferring their consciousness into new bodies, but most people still have to die. One day, a man named Takeshi Kovacs (Joel Kinnaman/Will Yun Lee/Byron Mann) wakes up in a new body and must solve the murder of the man who awakened him.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Metacritic: 74

Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) is half-witch, half-mortal. On her 16th birthday, she must choose between the magical, Satan-worshipping realm and the human world she has grown to love — but when she resists the magical world, she must fight off forces that threaten her friends and family.

"Insatiable."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 10%

Metacritic: 25.

In Netflix's controversy-laden "Insatiable," an accident forces high school student Patty Bladell (Debby Ryan) — who is overweight and bullied by her peers because of it — to go on an all-liquid diet and lose the weight that previously made her the butt of her classmates' jokes. Upon doing so, she vows to use her newly conventionally attractive exterior to exact revenge on her classmates by becoming a pageant queen.

"Elite."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

No Metacritic score.

"Elite" is tense, high-stakes Spanish series (now on Netflix) about students at an exclusive private school hooking up, being mean to one another, and covering up a murder. Basically, you can think of it as "Gossip Girl" mixed with elements of "Big Little Lies," "Riverdale," "Pretty Little Liars," and pretty much any Shonda Rhimes show you've come to know and love over the past few years.

"The End of the F***king World."

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Metacritic: 81

At 17-years-old, James (Alex Lawther) believes he is a psychopath. So, when his classmate Alyssa (Jessica Barden) proposes they run away together, he agrees — just because he thinks a road trip might just be the perfect opportunity to kill her. But as they drive across England together, he starts to question his self-diagnosed psychopath label and develop genuine feelings for her.

"Money Heist."

No Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic score.

"Money Heist" is a Spanish series about a mysterious man, known only as "The Professor," who gathers eight people together, each with a specific set of skills and absolutely nothing to lose. His goal? To infiltrate the Royal Mint of Spain and print out 2.4 billion euros. The next two seasons (both of which are dubbed in English on Netflix) detail the aftermath of this ambitious plan.

