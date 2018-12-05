The most popular dog names of 2018

news

Rover surveyed 1,500 pet owners to determine the top dog names for this year.

Using people names for dogs was a popular trend, with Max and Bella topping the list.

Celebrity and pop culture character names were also super popular, and the name Cardi rose 1,250%.

For six years Rover, a dog walking and pet sitting network, has been tracking top names for dogs in the US. Their findings for 2018 are illuminating, as more and more people are giving their dogs "people" names or naming their dogs after celebrities or pop culture characters.

According to Rover's survey of 1,500 dog owners, 36% of dog names are also human names, and 33% of pet owners named their dogs after a TV, movie, video game, or book character.

This year's popular movie names came from films like "Black Panther" and "Avengers," whereas names from the TV show "Westworld" and the video game "Fortnite" were also high on the list.

Need inspiration or just want to see if your pooch is on trend? Read on.

The most popular male dog names include some top baby names.

The top 10 boy names for dogs are Max, Charlie, Cooper, Buddy, Jack, Rocky, Duke, Bear, Tucker, and Oliver.



Rover reported that half of those are also on Baby Center's top baby names for the year.

Four of the most popular female dog names are also top baby names.

The top 10 girl dog names are Bella, Lucy, Luna, Daisy, Lola, Sadie, Molly, Bailey, Maggie, and Stella.



Stella, Lucy, Bella, and Luna are also in the 100 most popular names for baby girls.

A ton of people named their dogs after celebrities.

The top five celebrity dog names are Luna, Stella, Jack, Milo, and Leo.



The popularity of Jack and Milo could come from the TV show "This Is Us," where Milo Ventimiglia plays the popular character Jack. Meanwhile, Stella McCartney's in good company with the many pooches given her moniker, as is Leonardo DiCaprio.

Of course, these names could have been chosen for other reasons besides the celebrity in mind.

The royal fever in the US continues with our pet names.

The top royal dog names are Sophie, George, Prince, Charlotte, and Harry.



Rover says that royal pup names are up 11% this year, and Harry and Meghan both rose by over 100%.

People love to name their dogs after food.

The top foodie names for dogs are Biscuit, Cinnamon, Muffin, Waffles, and Beans.



Rover says that 5% of all dogs are given food names, and brunch names, in particular, were up 12%.

Alcohol-themed dog names are also popular.

The top boozy dog names are Whiskey, Porter, Guinness, Brandy, and Amber.



Several foodie dog names saw huge jumps in popularity.

The rising food-themed dog names are Couscous, Crisco, Cheetos, Pasta, and Ramen.



Head over to Rover.com for the full list of the top 100 dog names for 2018, which you can also break down by city. You know, to see how many other Maxes or Bellas you may run into at your local dog park.

