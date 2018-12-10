Pulse.ng logo
The most popular beauty products of 2018

Lifestyle The most popular beauty products of 2018

Pinterest shared its top Pins to find the most coveted beauty products of the year, from a $25 mascara to a $4 highlighter.

  • Published:
Only one lip product made the list. play

Only one lip product made the list.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Of the many beauty products that are currently on the market, only a handful became fan favorites in 2018.

To figure out which products came out on top, Pinterest helped narrow down that data by sharing its top five beauty product Pins with INSIDER. The Pins give some insight into which items were the most highly searched, and therefore the most popular according to Pinterest users.

From Lancôme mascara to nail polish from OPI, these items were the most popular beauty products on Pinterest in 2018.

Lancôme's Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara was one of the most in-demand eye products in 2018, according to Pinterest.

(Macy's)

Sold in a single black shade, this mascara retails for $25.



Searches for the mascara have recently increased by 316%.

(Macy's)

Compared to the original Monsieur Big mascara, which is sold in two shades and is not waterproof, this formula appears to be more popular.

Find out more about Lancôme's Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara >



Throughout 2018, NYX's Soft Matte Lip Creams were Pinned more than 186,000 times.

(Target)

A mix between a standard cream lipstick and a liquid lip product, these Soft Matte Lip Creams are one of the most popular beauty products on Pinterest.

Read more: 6 professional makeup artists reveal what they would buy at Ulta with $20



Prices for these lip creams may vary depending on where you purchase beauty products.

(NYX)

Though the lip creams retail for $6.50 per tube on the NYX website, Target offers the same products for $3.89 each.

Find out more about NYX's Soft Matte Lip Cream >



The most popular nail polish of 2018 was OPI's Steady As She Rose, according to Pinterest users.

(Overstock)

A pink polish with unique gray undertones, this product from OPI stood out from others this year. But despite the fact that Pinterest users saved more than 100,000 photos of the shade, OPI discontinued the polish earlier this year.

The only way to currently purchase the color is to do so through third-party vendors, like eBay, where it is being sold for up to four times the original price tag.



Those wanting to get their hands on a similar color should consider Smith and Cult's Powder Posse.

(Smith and Cult)

Though it looks drastically different in the bottle, Smith and Cult's Powder Posse polish looks nearly identical to OPI's Steady As She Rose on the nails.

Find out more about Smith and Cult's Powder Posse >



Too Faced's Natural Love eye-shadow palette was Pinned more than 48,000 times this year.

(Too Faced)

Unfortunately for fans of the product, the Natural Love palette is currently sold out both online and in stores, like OPI's popular nail polish. It hasn't been formally discontinued, though.



However, there are plenty of dupes on the market.

(Morphe)

Too Faced's Natural Love palette included a unique range of shimmer and matte shades, most of which ranged on the cool side. While it's difficult to find an exact copy, some palettes come pretty close.

The 35N palette from Morphe, for example, features many similar matte colors. It does lack the shimmery shades found in Too Faced's palette, but the $24 Morphe product is less expensive, and comes with five extra shades.

Find out more about Morphe's 35N eye-shadow palette >



The most inexpensive product on the list is the Moonlight Pearls highlighter from e.l.f.

(E.l.f)

Pinned more than 19,000 times, the $4 Moonlight Pearls highlighter was extremely popular this year.



This highlighter is created with a baked formula and is said to be nourishing on the skin.

(E.l.f.)

It's also sold in four different shades, though Moonlight Pearls appears to be the most popular.

Find out more about e.l.f.'s Moonlight Pearls highlighter >

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



