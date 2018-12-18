While most celebrities work to maintain a positive public image, more than a few got into public feuds this year.

Perhaps the most memorable was the fight between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj , but the headlines were flooded this year with celebrities battling over album sales, sexism, and plastic surgery.

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities went head-to-head in 2018.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B made headlines after a New York Fashion Week incident.

Getty

Though reports about a possible feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's date back to 2017 , the drama reached a fever pitch at a New York Fashion Week party back in September. According to reports, Cardi B tried to attack Minaj, but was stopped by Minaj's bodyguards. She was escorted out of the event and later published a statement on Instagram where she accused Minaj of "making comments" about both her daughter and abilities as a mother .

Since then, Nicki called Cardi "angry and sad" and described the whole episode as "mortifying and humiliating. "

Nicki Minaj also accused Travis Scott of using Kylie Jenner to sell tickets and merchandise.

Ben Gabbe/Theo Wargo/ Getty

Nicki Minaj didn't just have a feud with Cardi B this year. She also exchanged some fiery words with fellow rapper Travis Scott. Back in August, Scott's album "ASTROWORLD" hit No. 1 on the Billboard chart , bumping her album "Queen" to second place. She claimed that she deserved the top spot because Scott used his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, to promote his album and merch.

"I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing," she wrote in one tweet .

As a result of Minaj's accusations, Jenner and Scott allegedly moved their seats at the VMAs so they could avoid the "Chun-Li" singer.

Kim Cattrall said she was never friends with her "Sex and the City" co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

Michael Loccisano/ Steven Ferdman/ Getty

In 2017, Kim Cattrall came forward and said she refused to do a third "Sex and the City" movie, adding that she wished Sarah Jessica Parker "had been nicer." In fact, Cattrall said she and her co-stars have never been friends. Parker went on the defense, saying she was "heartbroken" and found it "very upsetting" because that's not how she remembers her experience with the "Sex and the City" co-stars.

The feud continued this year when Cattrall's brother was found dead. Amid the mourning, Cattrall took to Instagram in February to post a message to Parker . The image reads, "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker." In the caption, Cattrall wrote, "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker , that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I havent already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So Im writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your nice girl persona."

Pusha T and Drake's long-running battle reached a boiling point.

Ethan Miller/ Getty

The Drake and Pusha T feud has been going on for years , but when Drake released "Duppy Freestlye" in 2018 and mentioned Pusha's fiance , it reignited the battle. Pusha responded by releasing a track, "The Story of Adidon," with a picture of Drake in blackface as the cover, calling into question Drake's activism.

"You are silent on all black issues, Drake," Pusha said on radio show "Big Boy's Neighborhood," "You don't stand for nothing, you dont say nothing about nothing ... You have all the platform in the world."

In "The Story of Adidon," Pusha also accuses Drake of abandoning a secret child. Drake later said he has a son but has not responded to Pusha's song.

Ariana Grande called out Piers Morgan on Twitter.

Jeff Spicer/ David Becker/ Getty

Piers Morgan is known for his infamous beefs with celebrities , and this year was no different. In 2018, Morgan called Daniel Craig "emasculating" after he was photographed holding his newborn daughter. He also said a model at the forefront of the body positive movement Tess Holliday's Cosmopolitan UK cover was "dangerous & misguided," and called Ellen DeGeneres a hypocrite for her "modern feminism."

But perhaps his most notable feud was with Ariana Grande. It started when girl group Little Mix published a picture of themselves naked, covered in words like "ugly" and "irrelevant." Morgan said they were ripping off the Dixie Chicks who did something similar in 2003, then said he wishes Little Mix would "use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity."

Grande fired back in a tweet, writing , "I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because I choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. its OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next."

Kendall Jenner angered people in the modeling industry when she said she's selective about the shows she does.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

This summer, Kendall Jenner had the modeling community up in arms when she gave a controversial interview. The model spoke to Love magazine saying , "Since the beginning, we've been super selective about what shows I would do."

She continued, "I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f--- those girls do. More power to 'em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back."

Fans and models instantly clapped back, citing Jenner's privilege as she came from an already famous family. Russian supermodel Vlada Roslyakova wrote in an Instagram post that those girls Jenner mentioned "didn't have a luxury to say NO to jobs." Victoria's Secret model Leomie Anderson also weighed in saying she was "shocked but not surprised by this attitude." Even Naomi Campbell threw Jenner some shade in an interview.

Jenner publicly apologized and said her words were taken out of context.

Kim Kardashian feuded with Tristan Thompson after he was accused of cheating on her sister, Khloe.

Getty

Kendall wasn't the only Kardashian member to be involved in a feud this year. In April, Khloe Kardashian welcomed her first daughter into the world, but it wasn't an entirely happy occasion. A few days earlier, Tristan Thompson was accused of cheating on Khloe . Despite the reports, Khloe still gave her daughter the Thompson last name and decided to continue their relationship. But one person, in particular, had trouble accepting the news: Kim Kardashian.

In an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kim said, "Like, I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f---ed up." On an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Tristan said he didn't like that Kim talked about his and Khloe's relationship on television. In the following episode, Kim learns that he blocked her on Instagram . "He blocked me! What a f---ing loser. Literally, what a f---ing loser," Kim said. She even threatens to "spit on him" the next time she sees him.

She later told Khloe she will learn to "co-exist" with him.

Jessica Simpson took issue with a quote from Natalie Portman.

Dimitrios Kambouris/ David Livingston/ Getty

Natalie Portman rubbed Jessica Simpson the wrong way this year. The actress brought up the pop singer in an interview with USA Today . "I remember being a teenager," she said, "and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying 'Im a virgin' while wearing a bikini, and I was confused. Like, I dont know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl."

Simpson then turned to Twitter to say she was "disappointed" with Portman's words. "As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in," she wrote. "However, I was taught to be myself and honor the different ways all women express themselves, which is why I believed then and I believe now that being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex."

Portman then issued a release , saying, "I would never intend to shame anybody and that was absolutely not my intention. I was really talking about mixed media messages out there for young women and completely apologize for any hurt it may have caused because that was definitely not my intention."

Megyn Kelly and Jane Fonda spoke out against each other in the press.

Phillip Faraone/ Sylvain Lefevre/ Getty

Megyn Kelly's year saw some drama, including her termination at NBC. Her feud with Jane Fonda might've also been one of the most notable moments of 2018. It started in 2017 when Fonda came on Kelly's show. Kelly asked her about her plastic surgery, to which Fonda replied, " We really want to talk about that right now ?"

Over the next few months, Fonda spoke up about Kelly in the press. In January, she told Variety that Kelly was "not that good an interviewer" and that she would go back on the NBC show if Kelly "comes around and learns her stuff."

This prompted Kelly to take a moment out of her show to address Fonda directly. Kelly opened a January 2018 episode with a monologue, saying, "Now a word on Jane Fonda." She called out Fonda's sometimes controversial past. "Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive," Kelly said.

The monologue did not go over well. Fellow TV personality Ann Curry said , "This is not journalism."

Reports kept surfacing about a possible feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Although it's all speculation, there may be a feud within the royal family. It all started when newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were moving out of Kensington Palace, away from Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. But some reports said the problem started even earlier, People magazine citing an incident when Middleton was "left in tears" during a bridesmaid fitting before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. Meanwhile, the New Zealand Herald has reported that the two women don't "really get on."

There are some reports that say the problems are actually between Prince Harry and Prince William. One source told Vanity Fair that "Kate and Meghan are very different people and they dont have a lot in common, but they have made an effort to get along. Any issues are between the brothers."

With that said, the family announced they will be spending Christmas together, perhaps squashing rumors of any feud.

