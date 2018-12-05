Pulse.ng logo
The most expensive New York City neighborhoods in 2018, ranked

flickr / Jörg Schubert

  • PropertyShark just released its ranking of the top 50 most expensive neighborhoods in New York City in 2018.
  • Manhattan neighborhoods dominated eight of the top 10 spots.
  • The median sale price among the top 10 most expensive neighborhoods ranges from $1.31 million to $3.85 million.

PropertyShark just released its ranking of the 50 most expensive neighborhoods in New York City, and, unsurprisingly, Manhattan dominates the list.

All but two of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods are in Manhattan; the two outliers are in Brooklyn.

According to PropertyShark's analysis, the only two new entries to break into the top 10 are West Village and Greenwich Village.

Read more: A $20 million penthouse may be about to shatter the record for the most expensive home sold in Brooklyn — here's a look inside

TriBeCa topped the list with a median sale price nearly $1 million ahead of the second most expensive NYC neighborhood. Notably, this is the second consecutive year TriBeCa has taken the top spot.

NYC neighborhoods also factor among some of the most expensive zip codes in America: A previous PropertyShark analysis ranked three Manhattan zip codes (10013, 10007, 10282, respectively) in the top 25 most expensive US zips.

Here are the top 10 most expensive neighborhoods in New York City in ascending order, along with the median sale price in each. You can see the full ranking of the 50 most expensive neighborhoods on Property Shark.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

