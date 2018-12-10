Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The luxurious apartment Kate and Pippa Middleton used to share in London has just gone on sale for $2.5 million

Lifestyle The luxurious apartment Kate and Pippa Middleton used to share in London has just gone on sale for $2.5 million

The west London flat was owned by their parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and the sisters lived there before they married their now husbands.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The former home of Kate and Pippa Middleton is on sale. play

The former home of Kate and Pippa Middleton is on sale.

(Google Street View)

  • The former home of Kate and Pippa Middleton is on sale for £1,950,000 ($2.5 million).
  • The property is a three-bedroom flat in west London's chic Chelsea.
  • It's decorated in a homely style with elegant and exotic touches.
  • The Middletons are reportedly set to make a £1.2 million ($1.5 million) profit from the sale.

The former London home of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Matthews has gone on sale for £1,950,000 ($2.5 million).

The sisters, then Kate and Pippa Middleton, used to share a luxurious three-bedroom flat in Chelsea, west London, which is owned by their parents, Michael and Carole.

The Middletons bought the flat for £780,000 ($992,000) in 2002, and are set to make a £1.2 million ($1.5 million) profit from the sale, according to The Sunday Times.

It comprises of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a double reception room, and a kitchen.

You can see pictures from inside the flat on the Knight Frank website.

Read more: The royal family have put up their Christmas trees and they're as regal as you'd hope

Located on a stylish street just off the famous King's Road and near the River Thames, the home has been decorated in a luxurious but traditional and homely style.

An ornate dining table and plush sofas offer a contrast to the sleek bathrooms as well as exotic touches such as elephant trinkets and oriental-style rugs.

Pippa and Kate Middleton. play

Pippa and Kate Middleton.

(Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)

The Middleton sisters have not lived in the flat for a few years — the Duchess of Cambridge now lives in Kensington Palace with the Duke of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate and Prince William moved into the palace's 20-room Apartment 1A in 2013 after their first child was born.

The Duchess's younger sister Pippa married hedge fund multimillionaire James Matthews in 2016 and the couple now live in a £17 million ($21.6 million) mansion, also in west Londonm according to The Sunday Times.

Pippa and James Middleton. play

Pippa and James Middleton.

(Michael Steele / Staff)

Pippa and Kate's brother James works as a tour guide in the Scottish Highlands — he actually works for Pippa's father-in-law at his Scotland resort — and as a result, splits his time between there and the Middleton family home, a seven-bedroom house called Bucklebury Manor in West Berkshire.

With their children all moved out, it seems Michael and Carole Middleton no longer have any use for the chic London home.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018...bullet
2 Lifestyle 50 things you can buy with your FSA dollars before they...bullet
3 Lifestyle We drove a $32,000 Subaru Forester and a $35,000 Mazda...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Carl had a remarkable effect on Enid over a short period of time on "The Walking Dead."
Lifestyle 'The Walking Dead's' Katelyn Nacon hints we'll finally get to see Carl's letter to Enid
null
Lifestyle Elon Musk on missing Model 3 production deadlines: 'I've never made a mass-produced car. How am I supposed to know with precision when it’s going to get done?' (TSLA)
Don't count Dwighty Boy out. Austin Amelio said his character is still out there in the "Walking Dead" universe.
Lifestyle 'The Walking Dead's' Austin Amelio gives fans hope we'll see Dwight again on the show: 'He's alive'
null
Lifestyle Elon Musk: ‘I want to be clear, I do not respect the SEC’ (TSLA)
X
Advertisement