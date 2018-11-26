The 'isolated' tribe that killed a 26-year-old American missionary has been contacted by the outside world at least 11 times before — here’s what happened

news

The Sentinelese are getting international attention for reportedly killing the American missionary John Allen Chau.

They're an "uncontacted" tribe, mostly isolated from the outside world.

However, they've come into contact with outsiders multiple times since the 1800s, and had multiple visits from anthropologists.

The Sentinelese — a small tribe of indigenous people living on India's North Sentinel Island — have drawn international attention for reportedly killing the American missionary John Allen Chau, who believed he was traveling to "Satan's last stronghold."

But it's not the first time the "uncontacted" tribe has interacted with people from the outside world, or even the first time they've killed an interloper.

The Sentinelese, part of the Andamanese tribes (a group of tribes living on the remote Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal), have a long history of occasional contact with outsiders. Since the 1800s, there have been a number of recorded contacts with the tribe, and anthropologists have made regular visits since the 1960s.

Not all of them have been friendly. In 1880, a British colonizer kidnapped six of the Sentinelese. And in 2006, tribespeople killed two fishermen harvesting crabs off the island's coast.

Here are 11 known points of contact between the Sentinelese and the outside world — and what happened each time.

In 1867, an Indian merchant ship crashed near the island.

In the summer of 1867, the Nineveh, an Indian merchant ship, wrecked itself on a reef near North Sentinel Island. Eighty six passengers and 20 crewmen safely made it to the shore.

On the third day on the island, according to survivor accounts, they were attacked by members of the Sentinelese tribe.

"The savages were perfectly naked, with short hair and red painted noses, and were opening their mouth and making sounds like 'pa on ough;' their arrows appeared to be tipped with iron," the Nineveh’s captain later reported.

The remaining crew members fended off the tribesmen with sticks and stones, and they were ultimately rescued by the British Royal Navy, which kept the Andaman Islands as a penal colony.

Some claim Marco Polo was the first European to visit the island. In his diary, in around 1296, he talked about cannibals who were "a most brutish and savage race, having heads, eyes, and teeth like those of dog." But he was talking about the Andamanese in general, not the Sentinelese specifically. Further, historians believe he made those remarks based on heresay and did not actually visit the islands, and there's no evidence any of the Andamanese were cannibals.

In 1880, a colonial British naval officer kidnapped six tribe members.

In the late 1800s, India was considered one of Britain's major colonial outposts. Its officers regulated different communities in the region — often violently.

One of its naval officers, Maurice Vidal Portman, oversaw the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and documented the Andamanese tribes in the late 1800s.

Portman and his team — which included trackers from other Andamanese tribes he'd already made contact with — ventured to North Sentinel Island in 1880. They came upon several abandoned villages, where they found an elderly couple and four children.

Portman and his team took them back to Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The elderly couple quickly died from illnesses, possibly from lack of immunity to diseases the British carried, and the children were sent back to the island with gifts, according to Portman's account of his trip.

Later in his life, Portman regretted introducing himself to the Andamanese.

"Their association with outsiders has brought them nothing but harm, and it is a matter of great regret to me that such a pleasant race are so rapidly becoming extinct," he said in an address to London's Royal Geographical Society.

A convict fled to the island in 1896, but didn't last long.

In 1896, a Hindu convict fled from the penal colony on Great Andaman Island on a makeshift raft, and landed on North Sentinel Island. A search party found his body a few days later, "pierced in several places by arrows and with its throat cut," according to The American Scholar.

Starting in 1967, the Indian government organized dozens of surveys of the area.

In the late 1960s, the Indian anthropologist Triloknath Pandit — also known as T.N. Pandit — began visiting North Sentinel Island with the Anthropological Survey of India. With teams of more than a dozen people, he made multiple visits to the island over nearly four decades.

In his first visit in 1967, he participated in a "gift-dropping" expedition with local police.

"They were watching us carefully, and they must not have been happy, because they picked up their bows and arrows," he told the New York Times. "This whole encounter was so amazing, because here is civilized man facing primitive man in its extreme state, living very simply."

Pandit and the group didn't make direct contact with the Sentinelese then, but he tried again multiple times over the course of his career at the Anthropological Survey, ultimately achieving contact in 1991.

It's not clear how many anthropological trips have been made to North Sentinel Island overall, but they've bee numerous. Though Pandit retired in 1992, anthropologists like Vishvajit Pandya have continued to make regular visits.

In 1970, India claimed North Sentinel Island as part of its own.

Though India declared independence from Great Britain in 1947, North Sentinel Island — having no knowledge of the outside world — basically operated as a quasi-independent nation.

That changed in 1970, when a government surveying party landed on the island's beach and dropped a stone tablet proclaiming it part of India. But given that the Sentinelese have no concept of written language, they probably didn't care.

A National Geographic documentary crew visited in 1974.

In 1974, a National Geographic film crew, some anthropologists, and a few policemen visited North Sentinel Island to shoot the documentary "Man in Search of Man," about the Andamanese.

As their boat approached the island, the Sentinelese shot arrows at them. Undeterred, some police officers went ashore in armor and left gifts of coconuts and toys, then returned to the boat. The Sentinelese just show more arrows at them, hitting the film director in the thigh.

Belgium's exiled king dropped by a year later.

King Leopold III, then the exiled king of Belgium, toured the Andamans in 1975. Local dignitaries brought him near North Sentinel Island. Though he didn't step foot ashore, a Sentinelese warrior "aimed his bow menacingly at the king, who expressed his profound satisfaction with the adventure," according to reports.

In 1981, a bird feed cargo ship crashed ashore.

One of the most important events on the island happened in 1981, when the Primrose cargo ship crashed ashore, shipwrecking 28 sailors for nearly two weeks.

Helicopters later rescued those stranded on North Sentinel Island. But the Sentinelese scavenged the ship. Later expeditions to the island found the Sentinelese using metal tools, apparently fashioned from the ship's remains. The wreck can be seen on Google Maps today.

The Mohamed Brothers — a local shipping company — was permitted to scavenge some of the remains of the ship in 1991.

The group had gone every few months until 1997 with a police escort, and sometimes encountered the Sentinelese. One of the brothers even recovered a Sentinelese bow floating in the water and took it home.

The Indian Coast Guard flew a helicopter to check on the Sentinelese after the 2004 tsunami.

After the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, the Indian government flew helicopters over the Andaman Islands to see how the different communities fared.

Miraculously, they were largely unaffected. A Sentinelese man aimed his bow and arrow at the helicopter before it left.

Two Indian fishermen were killed in 2006 when they illegally harvested crabs.

Sunder Raj and Pandit Tiwari were killed in 2006 as they slept on their boat on a crab-harvesting expedition on North Sentinel Island (their bodies were reportedly hacked apart with axes).

The Sentinelese buried the bodies, but the Indian Coast Guard ultimately retrieved one of the bodies — despite being attacked with arrows.