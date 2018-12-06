The internet's worst New Year's Eve horror stories

news

New Year's Eve, for better or worse, usually puts pressure on people to eat, drink, and be merry — emphasis on drink.

However, not everyone has a great time ringing in the new year.

We combed Reddit to find the internet's best New Year's Eve horror stories, from getting dumped to breaking bones.

New Year's Eve is a notoriously over-hyped holiday, so obviously, the internet has some amazingly terrible stories about celebrating.

There's also a tradition of kissing someone as the clock strikes midnight, which adds pressure to find someone to smooch (who wants to be alone?).

We searched Reddit to find the worst of the worst NYE experiences, from ending up alone to drinking a little too much to celebrate. Though INSIDER can't independently verify any of these tales, they do make for some wild reading.

It's not always a great holiday for love.

"Took an ex girlfriend to a family party before going out, my little cousin flew his new toy helicopter into her hair and it got tangled and stuck to her head. We did not go out after and she never came to a family function again." — Coach_mjg

"Went to a NYE concert where a guy I was semi-seeing and his band were playing. I had planned on surprising him, because I originally thought I couldn't make it. Midway through the show he's like 'I'm dedicating this next song to a special lady. She said she couldn't make it but I just spotted her in the audience, and I couldn't be happier.' My heart was a-flutter. 'Here's to you, Anna.' My name is not Anna. He pulls some other girl on stage and starts serenading her. I honestly thought I was going to die then and there. As soon as I could escape, I ran out of the venue, crying all the way down Essex. Stopped in a bodega, bought a six pack of Coors Light, and drank them on the train ride home." — boothismanbooooo

"I came down with strep throat a few days before NYE several years ago. My younger brother and his then-GF decided to come down to hang out with me, since I couldn't go out, and my then-BF, who I desperately wanted to break up with but couldn't. Without reservations anywhere, and two guests who were under the age of 21, we ended up at Dave and Busters. I'm still so embarrassed." — mcdsandmimosas

"Dumped by my first girlfriend as I came over to pick her up for New Year's Eve. I've been told that's what happened, I have blocked this memory from my mind." — TheChilisGuy

Slippery streets, alcohol, and wandering around outside searching for cabs do not make a great combination.

"In the afternoon, I had plans to meet a friend for some shopping. Ran out of my apartment and slipped on the stairs. I landed directly on my tailbone and had to crawl back up the stairs. I could barely move for the next few days." — Fleurdelibrarian

"My friend broke his foot. He was trying to drop kick a sign ... The sign won." — AshSaysNO

"Walking home down Orchard Street just below Delancey a few years ago, alone and a little drunk, I heard some laughing from an apartment up above and looked up just in time to see a sheet of glass thrown out a window. It shattered directly in front of me. Terrifying, but also just really weird. I counted my lucky stars and kept walking." — miss_cheongfun

"I went with my cousin to his college town after we both had graduated. I'd never been there before so he was leading the way. Went to a bar. Met some girls. Went back to their place for an after-party. He went to his girl's room, mine started throwing up, third roommate kicked me out. Walked around for two hours looking for our hotel, finally got back at 6 a.m. He showed up at seven ready to go home." — SchroedBoss

"Unknowingly kidnapped a random guy driving down the street and forced him to drive friends and I to our hotel." — A-Little-Stitious

Sometimes your family decides to play a little prank on you.

"My brother got me drunk and put up banners all over the house in the current year and made me think I was just having a dream. He even recorded the last year's New Year's show and put in the DVD as well as having the stupid 2009 glasses." — Reddit user

"When I was about six or seven, I asked what we were supposed to do when it turned midnight. My mom made the motion of doing the toast, but didn't explain or tell me other details. The party stopped for a second right after I threw my Champagne glass at the ceiling." — tokeyoh

