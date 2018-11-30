The glamorous partners of the world's best tennis players, including a tech millionaire, an MLS heavyweight, and a friend of Prince William

news

Tennis is one of the most stylist sports you can watch.

It's only natural that its athletes end up in relationships with some of the most glamorous people on the planet.

We've profiled the boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, and wives of the tennis stars.

The list includes a friend of Prince William's, a tech millionaire, and an American soccer heavyweight.

Tennis is one of the most stylish sports in the world.

The men and women on the ATP and WTA Tour get to serve in some of the most famous cities in the world, competing for prizes that run into the millions.

But they are not the only ones bringing the glamour. No — their partners can often be just as interesting.

INSIDER has profiled the boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, and wives of some of the most popular athletes in men's and women's tennis — and some pretty impressive people make the list.

The list is ranked in ascending order by the number of Grand Slam tournaments each tennis star has won.

Keep scrolling to meet 11 of the most glamorous partners of the best tennis players in the world.

11. Nick Kyrgios and tennis player Ajla Tomljanović.

Ajla Tomljanović is a tennis player in her own right, though lesser-known than her boyfriend Nick Kyrgios, who is one of the most polarising personalities in the sport despite never having won a Slam.

Tomljanović, 25, turned professional in 2008, broke into the top 50 ranked women in 2014, and reached her first WTA final in 2015. She is yet to win a WTA tournament, but has reached a final on three separate occasions — two of which arrived in 2018.

Tomljanović may be one to watch to watch next year, and could be seen practicing with Kyrgios should they be competing in the same event on the same day.

10. Karolína Plíšková and sports commentator Michal Hrdlička.

Michal Hrdlička, husband of 2016 US Open finalist Karolína Plíšková (who has also never won a Grand Slam), is a media personality and comments on sports events for Czech Republic television shows.

He has a particular interest in winter sports, soccer, and tennis, and began dating Plíšková in 2016. They got married in Monaco in 2018.

9. Sloane Stephens and Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore.

Jozy Altidore is one of the most famous names in American soccer.

He burst onto the scene as a promising 16-year-old at New York Red Bulls in 2006, before moving to Europe to play for the La Liga team Villarreal in 2008. He represented the Dutch team AZ and the Premier League side Sunderland, before moving back to the MLS in 2015 to play for Toronto FC.

He is a two-time U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year, has played for the United States men's national team 110 times, and has scored 41 international goals.

Altidore can often be seen supporting girlfriend one-time Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens, the 25-year-old 2017 US Open Champion, at tennis events and has been spotted in the crowd at the 2017 Rogers Cup (see above) and the 2018 French Open.

8. Caroline Wozniacki and former basketball player David Lee.

David Lee is a former NBA player who won the 2015 championship with the Golden State Warriors.

His best season was arguably the 2009-2010 campaign with the New York Knicks, when he netted 20.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on average.

Lee also had brief stints at the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and the San Antonio Spurs before retiring in November, 2017.

2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki (who has won just the one Slam) is 5-foot-9 and is four inches taller than the average Danish woman, but even she would have to stand on tip-toes to kiss her boyfriend, as Lee is an extraordinary 6-foot-9.

7. Stan Wawrinka and tennis player Donna Vekić.

Donna Vekić is a 22-year women's tennis star who has already earned over $2.5 million in career earnings to date.

She has two WTA titles to her name, winning the 2014 Malaysian Open and the 2017 Nottingham Open. Vekić's best performance at a major arrived in 2018 when she made it to the fourth round of the Wimbledon Championships. She has finished the year ranked 34th in the world.

There is an 11-year age gap between Vekić and her boyfriend Stan Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, but they have much in common including tennis and travel. They enjoy beach holidays and city trips to New York City.

They also have pet names for each other. According to birthday Instagram messages they've sent, Vekić calls Wawrinka "baby," target="_blank" and Wawrinka calls Vekić "Boobi."

6. Andy Murray and pet illustrator Kim Sears.

The Andy Murray and Kim Sears marriage is equal parts sports and arts.

While three-time Grand Slam champion Murray is competing at the highest echelons of world tennis, Sears is painting portraits of pets.

Sears has been commissioned to paint, has earned from her craft, and says she is fortunate to have been able to turn a hobby into a job.

The couple got married in a 12th century cathedral in Murray's hometown of Dunblane, Scotland in 2015.

5. Maria Sharapova and auctioneer Alexander Gilkes.

Alexander Gilkes is a 39-year-old Briton who co-founded Paddl8, an online auction house that specializes in fine art.

He was educated at the renowned British boarding school Eton College, has served as an auctioneer at the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and is a friend of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne.

Gilkes began dating five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova in 2018.

4. Novak Djokovic and charity director Jelena Djokovic.

Jelena Djokovic can frequently be seen at tennis events as she cheers her wildly successful husband Novak Djokovic on from the courtside.

Jelena and 14-time Grand Slam winner Novak met at high school. They began dating in 2005, got engaged in 2013, and were married one year later. They have two children together, Stefan and Tara, according to The Sun.

Jelena is the director of the Novak Foundation, which develops early childhood education projects in Serbia.

Just one look at her Instagram account shows mindfulness is a key aspect of her globetrotting lifestyle as she can be seen doing yoga on a surf board, going for long walks in the hills, and working out. She also likes taking selfies with her husband — cute!

3. Rafa Nadal and Maria Francisca Perelló.

María Francisca Perelló's relationship with 17-time Grand Slam champ Rafa Nadal began in 2005, the same year he won the first of his 11 French Open titles.

Little is known of the engimatic Perelló, but The Sun reports that she is an insurance worker and business graduate.

Perelló does not have any social media accounts and has no intention of seeking a celebrity status. "It’s not a world I want to be part of, nor do I think Rafa would have chosen to be with a woman who looked for that in life," she said, according to The Sun.

2. Roger Federer and former tennis player Mirka Federer.

One of the most famous couples in tennis, Mirka met Roger at the 2000 Summer Olympics and has rarely left his side at sporting events on the ATP Tour.

A former tennis player herself, Mirka Federer won 202 WTA matches against 159 losses, earning $260,832 in prize money.

Mirka and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger married at Wenkenhof Villa near Basel in Switzerland in 2009, gave birth to twin girls later that year, and then gave birth to twin boys five years later in 2014.

Photographs from their wedding look so glamorous it could have been a royal event.

1. Serena Williams and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian.

Here they are. The power couple's power couple, the cofounder of Reddit and the greatest women's tennis player of all time who has won 23 Grand Slams.

An internet entrepreneur, Alexis Ohanian helped shape the way people look at the web. Once named one of the 30 most important figures under 30 in the tech industry, Ohanian has evolved into an adoring husband.

In February 2018, Ohanian put all other husbands to shame when he installed four giant billboards in California to tell Williams she was the "greatest momma of all time" as she made her comeback to the sport at Indian Wells.

If that was not enough, he has also said that marriage to Williams is "a front row seat to greatness."

Ohanian and Williams have one daughter, Olympia Alexis Ohanian Jr., a one-year-old who has her own Instagram account.