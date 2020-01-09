Here is your first look at what is coming to Netflix this month.

"The Ghost and the Tout" kicks off the lineup of Nigerian films scheduled for release this month.

It will be available for streaming next week.

The first Nigerian movie set to hit Netflix in January 2020 is "The Ghost and the Tout."

Written and directed by Charles Uwagbai, the 2018 movie tells the story of a young woman from the ghetto called Isila.

She encounters a ghost called Mike who is trying to communicate with the people he left behind. Helping him get her involved in a murder mystery which she sends her down an interesting path.

The film is led by Toyin Abraham and Sambasa Nzeribe, who plays the ghost. The cast includes Rachael Okonkwo, Ronke Ojo, Chioma Chukwuka, Lasisi Elenu, Chioma Omeruah, Dele Odule, Chiwetalu Agu, Femi Adebayo, Omowumi Dada, Princess Oyebo and Barway Manwizu.

Box Reception

The movie opened up in local theatres on May 11, 2018. It quickly raked in N30 million within one week. At N77 million, it is the 17th highest-grossing Nigerian film of all time.

"The Ghost and the Tout" will be available for streaming on January 17, 2019.