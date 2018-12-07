The first trailer for the next 'Avengers' movie hints at where Hawkeye's been — here's what to know

news

Warning: There may be potential spoilers ahead for "Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel released the first teaser trailer for the next "Avengers" movie, "Avengers: Endgame," Friday morning and it finally shows us our first glimpse of Hawkeye since 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."

In last year's "Infinity War," Black Widow briefly says that after the events of "Civil War," both Ant-Man and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) took some sort of plea deal because anything else would've been too hard on their families.

Barton told the "Avengers" in "Age of Ultron" he was ready to retire. After all, he had two children and another on the way in that film. But in the "Endgame" trailer, he's curiously back in superhero gear, suggesting that he too was probably affected by the Thanos snap at the end of "Infinity War."

What to expect when we see Hawkeye: A new persona.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo told Screenrant Hawkeye was on "his own journey" in "Infinity War."

What does that mean? Why does he look like he's out of retirement? The answer is a probably a somber one. We bet Hawkeye's family probably vanished right before his eyes after Thanos makes the order for half of the world's population to disappear. That could send him in a downward spiral.

Photos have emerged of Hawkeye on set of the next "Avengers" movie wearing a different outfit that has fans thinking he'll take on the role of another character called Ronin.

Who is Ronin?

Ronin is a persona multiple characters in the Marvel universe have adopted over the years. The word itself is Japanese for a lone samurai. Barton took on the mantle of the warrior after the events of "Civil War" in the comics so that would line up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe perfectly.

Think of Ronin as a badass ninja. Barton first appeared as the character in 2007's New Avengers No. 27. Barton didn't stay as Ronin for too long in the comics before resuming his title of Hawkeye.

In the "Endgame" trailer, it looks like Jeremy Renner's Barton is wearing a very similar Ronin outfit to the one from the comics. He also appears to be out of the US. His old pal Black Widow may be trying to bring him back to the Avengers HQ to come up with a plan to help undo what Thanos has done.

