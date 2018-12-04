The evolution of the US Capitol Christmas tree

- The US Capitol began regularly lighting a Christmas tree in 1964.
- Since then, the tree has grown more than 40 feet.
- The lights and decorations have changed too.
The US Capitol Christmas tree lighting has been a thing for more than 50 years. Since then, the tree has been through a lot of changes. We looked back at how this tradition — and the tree — has grown.
In 1913, the first Christmas tree was erected on Capitol grounds.
Though the tradition of a tree lighting ceremony started much later, a Christmas tree was placed on the Capitol lawn before that, a tradition that started in 1913 with a "community Christmas" in Washington. The 40-foot Norway spruce was accompanied by a nativity scene and a choir.
It happened again in 1914, but was then suspended for budget cuts.
In 1964, the first official Christmas tree was decorated.
A Douglas Fir from Birdsboro, Pennsylvania arrives on the West Front lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building. The tree was intended to be a permanent Christmas tree and was decorated and lighted each year through 1967. Unfortunately, a combination of factors, including a severe wind storm in the spring of 1967 and root damage, caused the tree to die in 1968; it was removed in the same year. (Wikimedia Commons/USCapitol)
House Speaker John W. McCormack apparently suggested to J. George Stewart, architect of the Capitol, that there should be a Christmas tree on the Capitol lawn. Thus, one was planted and a tradition was started. It began with a relatively modest 24-foot tree.
The same tree continued to be decorated for a few years.
The 1966 tree was a 24 foot Douglas Fir from Buddies Nurseries, Pennsylvania. (Wikimedia Commons/USCapitol)
That same tree — a 24-foot Douglas Fir from Buddies Nurseries in Pennsylvania — was meant to stay on the lawn and be re-decorated each year.
Unfortunately that tree was damaged in 1967.
A severe windstorm in 1967 caused the tree to die in 1968.
In 1968, a new tree was brought in.
The 1968 tree was a 30-foot White Pine from Finxburg, Maryland.
In 1969, another new tree was brought in.
The 1969 tree was a 40-foot White Pine from Westminister, Maryland.
In 1970, the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service provided a tree.
It was a 40-foot tree from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia. The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service has provided the trees ever since.
In 1972, the tree hit 50 feet.
The 1972 tree was a 50-foot Balsam Fir from Cherokee National Forest, Tennessee.
From 1974 to 1976 it shrunk back down to 41 feet.
The 1975 tree was a 41-foot Balsam Fir from Ottawa National Forest in Michigan.
In the '80s, the tree hovered around 50 feet.
The 1981 tree was a 50-foot White Spruce from Hiawatha National Forest in Michigan.
In 1990, the tree hit a whopping 65 feet.
The 1990 tree was a 65-foot Engelmann Spruce from Routt National Forest in Colorado.
In 1995, House Republican freshmen had a news conference at the tree.
In the late '90s, the Capitol Christmas tree was renamed the "Capitol Holiday Tree."
The 1996 tree was a 75-foot tree from the Manti-LaSal National Forest in Utah.
It's unclear exactly when the name "Capitol Holiday Tree" was introduced.
In 1998, people enjoyed the Christmas tree in shorts.
The temperatures reached the 70s in December, according to the AP. The tree that year was a 50-foot tree from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina.
In 2004, the tree came from Virginia for the first time.
The tree was a 70-foot red spruce tree from the George Washington National Forest in Highland County, Virginia.
In 2005, the name changed back to the Capitol Christmas Tree lighting.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an Engelmann spruce donated from New Mexico, is seen Thursday, Dec. 8, 2005, in Washington.(AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson) (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson)
The name change was apparently a directive from then-House Speaker J. Dennis Hastert, according to the Washington Times.
The 2005 tree was a 60-foot tree from the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico.
In 2006, the tree appeared to be redecorated with blue Christmas lights.
The 2006 tree was a 65 foot Pacific Silver Fir from Olympic National Forest, Washington. (Wikimedia Commons/US Capitol)
The 2006 tree was a 65-foot Pacific Silver Fir from Olympic National Forest, Washington.
In 2008, the tree soared to 70 feet.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is lit up on Capitol grounds, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2008, in Washington. This year's tree, a 70-foot Subalpine Fir, came from Montana's Bitterroot National Forest. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The 2008 tree was a 70-foot Subalpine Fir from Montana's Bitterroot National Forest.
In 2013, the tree featured handmade ornaments.
The 2013 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, an 88-foot Engelmann spruce, from the Colville National Forest, in northeast Washington State, is lit during an event on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013. The tree is decorated with approximately 5,000 ornaments, handcrafted by Washingtonians to reflect this year's theme, “Sharing Washington's Good Nature.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The 2013 tree was an 88-foot Engelmann spruce, from the Colville National Forest in Washington State.
The theme was "Sharing Washington's Good Nature."
In 2014, the tree stood in front of an under-construction Capitol building.
FILE - The Capitol Dome and the Capitol Christmas Tree are illuminated in this late Thursday evening Dec. 11, 2014 file photo. The tempestuous 113th Congress has limped out of Washington for the last time, capping two years of modest and infrequent legislating that was overshadowed by partisan clashes, gridlock and investigations. How’s this for a legacy? Just over 200 bills became law over the past two years, according to congressional data. That was the fewest since at least 1947 and 1948, when what President Harry Truman dubbed “the do-nothing Congress” enacted over 900 laws. This Congress did less than the do-nothing one. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The tree was a giant 88-foot tree from Chippewa National Forest in Minnesota.
In 2017, the tree was 80 feet tall.
The tree was chosen from the Kootenai National Forest in Montana.
