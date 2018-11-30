The Cheesecake Factory is giving out 40,000 slices of free cheesecake, here's how to get one

news

The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free slices of its famous cheesecake for its 40th anniversary.

Starting Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., you can get a free slice by using the promo code "FREESLICE" when ordering from The Cheesecake Factory on the DoorDash app.

One offer can be redeemed per person and it's while supplies last.

This promotion also kicks off a week of free delivery on all The Cheesecake Factory orders on DoorDash.

The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating its 40th anniversary by giving away 40,000 free slices of its famous cheesecake starting Wednesday.

"We are pleased to celebrate our 40th anniversary by partnering with DoorDash and treating 40,000 of our guests to a slice of our world-famous cheesecake," said David Overton, founder and CEO of The Cheesecake Factory. "We are thankful to have reached this milestone and hope our guests enjoy celebrating it with their favorite cheesecake."

Customers can cash in on this sweet deal by placing an order through DoorDash and entering the promo code "FREESLICE" at checkout. Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, this offer is valid at participating The Cheesecake Factory locations and is valid while supplies last. No additional purchase is necessary and there’s a limit of one offer per person.

Any slice of cheesecake or layer cake is fair game, so you can enjoy your favorite flavor or try something new, like the seasonal peppermint bark cheesecake that’s recently returned to The Cheesecake Factory's lineup of more than 30 cheesecakes.

There's also free delivery on all orders from The Cheesecake Factory made through DoorDash, from Wednesday to December 11

If you don’t manage snag one of the 40,000 free slices, you can still take advantage of other holiday deals. The Cheesecake Factory has brought back its Slice of Joy gift card offer, so for every $25 spent on gift cards purchased through the end of the year you’ll receive a gift card that can be redeemed for a free slice of cheesecake next year, between January 1 and March 31.

