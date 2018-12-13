The best fast-food coffee, according to chefs

Even chefs sometimes opt for a quick, fast-food coffee. We asked them what brands they prefer.
Chain coffee may not be the coolest caffeinated beverage around, but sometimes it's the only option. Especially if you work a chef's schedule i.e. all the time.
We asked chefs their preferred way to caffeinate at chain coffee shops, so you too can get a boost like a professional cook.
"I don't drink a lot of coffee, but Dunkin' Donuts' coffee lives up to the hype. You can smell the sensuous, caramel roast of a Dunkin' coffee from five blocks away." -- Simone Tong, chef, owner of Little Tong Noodle Shop
"Starbucks has the Frappuccino game locked down. The Salted Caramel is a classic but the Maple Pecan is pretty good, too. I always add additional shots of blonde espresso to mine." — Brian Baxter, Chef de Cuisine at Bastion
"I honestly don't get a chance to go to chain coffee shops too often (perks of living in Brooklyn!) but I do like a Frappuccino on a hot summer day." — Dianna Daoheung, executive chef of Black Seed Bagels
"I really love Blue Bottle and Sweet Leaf coffee. Both of these chains offer an iced coffee that uses chicory. This surprising ingredient adds a little twist on a classic!"— Leah Morrow, executive pastry chef at the Brooklyn Bread Lab.
"Best chain coffee drink is a Haagen Dazs coffee milkshake" — Chef Greg Proechel of Ferris.
"I try to stick to the dairy-free life, so my favorite thing is to ask the barista to steam a combo of the almond and coconut milks with a dash of their unsweetened vanilla powder. It's the perfect creamy, slightly sweet addition to a latte or more often than not, a cafe au lait -the unadvertised but classic combo of coffee and steamed milk. It' also great with a dash of cinnamon. — Clare Langan, chef and TV culinary producer.
"I'm a serious dirty-iced-chai-nerd, but at like $7 a pop they add up, and sometimes can be underwhelming if they aren't flavorful enough. So I order an iced latte with chai syrup (it's the same as a dirty chai but without the cost of added espresso shots to a chai latte), and use coconut milk as my milk option to add a richness and sweetness other non-dairy milks don't, and ask for half the ice.
"I ask for it shaken, so it gives me the frothy effect that I love so much and then I add some cinnamon from the bar to get it extra spicy. In short: Order a latte with chai syrup instead of a dirty chai; it's the same thing without the cost of added espresso shots to a chai latte." — Niko Paranomos, chef at Naturally Niko.
"A Vanilla Latte from Starbucks is any coffee lovers dream!" — Chef Jesus Nunez, Sea Fire Grill
"Toasted Almond Caramel iced coffee at Dunkin' Donuts is good on the go. Light cream and sugar is key." — Chef Billy Riddle, Spice Finch
