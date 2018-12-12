Pulse.ng logo
The best cities in the US to celebrate New Year's Eve, ranked

WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities in the US across 28 metrics to determine the best ones to celebrate New Year's Eve in.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Celebrate New Year's Eve with a bang. play

Celebrate New Year's Eve with a bang.

(Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung)

  • Wallethub compared the 100 most populated US cities to determine the best cities to celebrate New Year's Eve in.
  • New York City came in first place.
  • Los Angeles and Atlanta rounded out the top three.

If you don't have New Year's Eve plans yet, it's not too late to go somewhere with vibrant nightlife and explosive fireworks that won't rack up an expensive bill.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 28 metrics to determine the best ones to celebrate New Year's Eve in.

The 28 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:

  • Entertainment and food (restaurants per capita, music venues per capita, legality of fireworks, etc.)
  • Costs (average price of a New Year's Eve party ticket, taxi fare cost, average alcoholic beverage cost, etc.)
  • Safety and accessibility (walkability, neighborhood security, traffic congestion, etc.)

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the best conditions for New Year's Eve partiers). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.

Here are the top 30 places in the US to ring in the new year.

30. Minneapolis, Minnesota

(Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 28

Costs: 70

Safety and accessibility: 39

Total score: 53.54



29. Tucson, Arizona

(Wikimedia Commons)

Entertainment and food: 36

Costs: 14

Safety and accessibility: 53

Total score: 53.56



28. Cincinnati, Ohio

(Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 35

Costs: 28

Safety and accessibility: 36

Total score: 53.90



27. Austin, Texas

(Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 20

Costs: 67

Safety and accessibility: 77

Total score: 54.26



26. Buffalo, New York

(AnwarShamim/iStock)

Entertainment and food: 21

Costs: 79

Safety and accessibility: 37

Total score: 54.53



25. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 31

Costs: 40

Safety and accessibility: 29

Total score: 54.68



24. Indianapolis, Indiana

(Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 34

Costs: 21

Safety and accessibility: 54

Total score: 54.72



23. Portland, Oregon

(photomatz/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 18

Costs: 54

Safety and accessibility: 92

Total score: 55.31



22. Houston, Texas

(Getty Images/Buyenlarge)

Entertainment and food: 19

Costs: 45

Safety and accessibility: 91

Total score: 55.84



21. Tampa, Florida

(Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)

Entertainment and food: 30

Costs: 4

Safety and accessibility: 58

Total score: 57.43



20. Virginia Beach, Virginia

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 44

Costs: 3

Safety and accessibility: 16

Total score: 57.47



19. Nashville, Tennessee

(Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Entertainment and food: 15

Costs: 53

Safety and accessibility: 76

Total score: 57.61



18. Louisville, Kentucky

(William Spangler/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 24

Costs: 18

Safety and accessibility: 60

Total score: 58.06



17. Dallas, Texas

(Alissala/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 16

Costs: 30

Safety and accessibility: 88

Total score: 58.78



16. San Antonio, Texas

(Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 17

Costs: 19

Safety and accessibility: 89

Total score: 59.30



15. Seattle, Washington

(David Ryder/Reuters)

Entertainment and food: 9

Costs: 86

Safety and accessibility: 66

Total score: 59.53



14. Birmingham, Alabama

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 22

Costs: 5

Safety and accessibility: 73

Total score: 59.75



13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(gary718/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 14

Costs: 73

Safety and accessibility: 21

Total score: 60.29



12. New Orleans, Louisiana

(Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for Allstate)

Entertainment and food: 13

Costs: 65

Safety and accessibility: 78

Total score: 60.62



11. Miami, Florida

(Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

Entertainment and food: 6

Costs: 97

Safety and accessibility: 63

Total score: 60.91



10. San Francisco, California

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Entertainment and food: 2

Costs: 96

Safety and accessibility: 64

Total score: 63.83



9. Washington, D.C.

(robmbrown/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 10

Costs: 78

Safety and accessibility: 10

Total score: 64.02



8. Chicago, Illinois

(Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Entertainment and food: 8

Costs: 76

Safety and accessibility: 49

Total score: 64.29



7. Orlando, Florida

(Phelan Ebenhack/AP Images for Patina Restaurant Group)

Entertainment and food: 12

Costs: 9

Safety and accessibility: 94

Total score: 65.33



6. Denver, Colorado

(David Zalubowski/AP)

Entertainment and food: 11

Costs: 38

Safety and accessibility: 47

Total score: 65.92



5. Las Vegas, Nevada

(Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai's Beachclub-Nightclub)

Entertainment and food: 5

Costs: 74

Safety and accessibility: 72

Total score: 66.03



4. San Diego, California

(Jon Bilous/Shutterstock)

Entertainment and food: 7

Costs: 68

Safety and accessibility: 61

Total score: 66.28



3. Atlanta, Georgia

(John Amis/AP)

Entertainment and food: 4

Costs: 51

Safety and accessibility: 93

Total score: 66.91



2. Los Angeles, California

(Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung)

Entertainment and food: 3

Costs: 75

Safety and accessibility: 70

Total score: 66.92



1. New York, New York

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Entertainment and food: 1

Costs: 100

Safety and accessibility: 23

Total score: 68.27

