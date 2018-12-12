The best cities in the US to celebrate New Year's Eve, ranked

news

Wallethub compared the 100 most populated US cities to determine the best cities to celebrate New Year's Eve in.

New York City came in first place.

Los Angeles and Atlanta rounded out the top three.

If you don't have New Year's Eve plans yet, it's not too late to go somewhere with vibrant nightlife and explosive fireworks that won't rack up an expensive bill.

WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities in the US across 28 metrics to determine the best ones to celebrate New Year's Eve in.

The 28 metrics fall under three main umbrella categories:

Entertainment and food (restaurants per capita, music venues per capita, legality of fireworks, etc.)

Costs (average price of a New Year's Eve party ticket, taxi fare cost, average alcoholic beverage cost, etc.)

Safety and accessibility (walkability, neighborhood security, traffic congestion, etc.)

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale (100 being the best conditions for New Year's Eve partiers). WalletHub then determined the weighted average across all metrics to calculate a total score for each city.

Here are the top 30 places in the US to ring in the new year.

30. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Entertainment and food: 28

Costs: 70

Safety and accessibility: 39

Total score: 53.54

29. Tucson, Arizona

Entertainment and food: 36

Costs: 14

Safety and accessibility: 53

Total score: 53.56

28. Cincinnati, Ohio

Entertainment and food: 35

Costs: 28

Safety and accessibility: 36

Total score: 53.90

27. Austin, Texas

Entertainment and food: 20

Costs: 67

Safety and accessibility: 77

Total score: 54.26

26. Buffalo, New York

Entertainment and food: 21

Costs: 79

Safety and accessibility: 37

Total score: 54.53

25. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Entertainment and food: 31

Costs: 40

Safety and accessibility: 29

Total score: 54.68

24. Indianapolis, Indiana

Entertainment and food: 34

Costs: 21

Safety and accessibility: 54

Total score: 54.72

23. Portland, Oregon

Entertainment and food: 18

Costs: 54

Safety and accessibility: 92

Total score: 55.31

22. Houston, Texas

Entertainment and food: 19

Costs: 45

Safety and accessibility: 91

Total score: 55.84

21. Tampa, Florida

Entertainment and food: 30

Costs: 4

Safety and accessibility: 58

Total score: 57.43

20. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Entertainment and food: 44

Costs: 3

Safety and accessibility: 16

Total score: 57.47

19. Nashville, Tennessee

Entertainment and food: 15

Costs: 53

Safety and accessibility: 76

Total score: 57.61

18. Louisville, Kentucky

Entertainment and food: 24

Costs: 18

Safety and accessibility: 60

Total score: 58.06

17. Dallas, Texas

Entertainment and food: 16

Costs: 30

Safety and accessibility: 88

Total score: 58.78

16. San Antonio, Texas

Entertainment and food: 17

Costs: 19

Safety and accessibility: 89

Total score: 59.30

15. Seattle, Washington

Entertainment and food: 9

Costs: 86

Safety and accessibility: 66

Total score: 59.53

14. Birmingham, Alabama

Entertainment and food: 22

Costs: 5

Safety and accessibility: 73

Total score: 59.75

13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Entertainment and food: 14

Costs: 73

Safety and accessibility: 21

Total score: 60.29

12. New Orleans, Louisiana

Entertainment and food: 13

Costs: 65

Safety and accessibility: 78

Total score: 60.62

11. Miami, Florida

Entertainment and food: 6

Costs: 97

Safety and accessibility: 63

Total score: 60.91

10. San Francisco, California

Entertainment and food: 2

Costs: 96

Safety and accessibility: 64

Total score: 63.83

9. Washington, D.C.

Entertainment and food: 10

Costs: 78

Safety and accessibility: 10

Total score: 64.02

8. Chicago, Illinois

Entertainment and food: 8

Costs: 76

Safety and accessibility: 49

Total score: 64.29

7. Orlando, Florida

Entertainment and food: 12

Costs: 9

Safety and accessibility: 94

Total score: 65.33

6. Denver, Colorado

Entertainment and food: 11

Costs: 38

Safety and accessibility: 47

Total score: 65.92

5. Las Vegas, Nevada

Entertainment and food: 5

Costs: 74

Safety and accessibility: 72

Total score: 66.03

4. San Diego, California

Entertainment and food: 7

Costs: 68

Safety and accessibility: 61

Total score: 66.28

3. Atlanta, Georgia

Entertainment and food: 4

Costs: 51

Safety and accessibility: 93

Total score: 66.91

2. Los Angeles, California

Entertainment and food: 3

Costs: 75

Safety and accessibility: 70

Total score: 66.92

1. New York, New York

Entertainment and food: 1

Costs: 100

Safety and accessibility: 23

Total score: 68.27

