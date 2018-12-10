The best chocolate candy we wish would come to the US

news

People all over the world have their favorite chocolate candies — but, unfortunately, they're not always easy to find in the US.

From wafer-filled delights like Maltesers to Israel's Elite chocolate with pop rocks, candy makers get creative in every corner of the world.

The UK, specifically, has many chocolate confections to offer that aren't readily available in the US.

America has some good desserts, but when it comes to chocolate candy, other countries are definitely giving the US a run for its money.

From Aero to TUNNOCK'S Tea Cakes, read on to see the best chocolate candy we wish was available all over the US.

Maltesers have been a UK favorite for decades.

With a malted center covered in milk chocolate, Maltesers have been a UK favorite for more than 80 years, according to their parent company's website. Though the American Whoppers are similar, Maltesers have been around a few years longer (they were introduced in 1936).

Aero bars also hail from the UK.

First sold in 1935, Aero bars are a longtime favorite in the UK. These chocolate bars have a uniquely bubbly, airy texture, and are sold around the world including in Canada, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

Plopp bars are Swedish in origin.

Plopp chocolate bars have been sold in Sweden since 1949. They're made with Cloetta milk chocolate (chocolate from the oldest Nordic chocolate company) and have a soft caramel filling.

Kinder Bueno is from Italy.

Kinder Bueno are chocolate bars filled with creamy hazelnut and crispy wafer. They can be found throughout Europe, but aren't as widely sold in the US. Another Kinder brand favorite is the Kinder Surprise, hollowed out chocolate eggs (the outer shell milk chocolate and the inner shell white chocolate) with a toy surprise inside! While a version of Kinder Surprise called Kinder Joy is coming to the US, it's different from the original, European one.

Daim bars are Swedish.

Daim bars are Swedish chocolate bars filled with crunchy almond caramel. Apparently, they can be found at IKEA.

Lion bar is a UK treat.

This British candy bar was launched in 1976 and is made of wafer, caramel and cereals covered in milk chocolate. If it's split in half, the inside is said to look like a lion's mane.

Fry's Turkish Delight hails from the UK.

Fry's Turkish Delight bars are rose-flavored, jelly centers covered in milk chocolate and made by historic UK candy company Cadbury. The bars can be bought in select stores in the US.

Regina Chocolate de Leite hails from Portugal.

Regina chocolate is one of the most popular brands of chocolate in Portugal. Founded in 1928, the company's chocolates can come filled with many fruity flavors, including strawberry and pineapple.

Smarties are also a UK favorite.

Not to be confused with the American sweet and sour classic, the long-beloved UK version of Smarties is reminiscent of an American M&M: small, round chocolates covered in hard, bright-colored shells. They're available in eight colors: red, orange, blue, green, yellow, pink, violet, and brown.

TUNNOCK'S Teacakes are from Scotland.

TUNNOCK'S Teacakes, originally from Scotland and first sold in 1956, are made of soft marshmallow on a biscuit base coated in milk chocolate. They can be found at select stores in the US.

Prince Polo chocolate bars are from Poland.

The Prince Polo is a Polish candy bar combining chocolate and wafers. Invented by Polish confectionery company Olza S.A., it's been a top selling chocolate bar in Poland for years and is currently sold throughout Eastern Europe.

Ptasie Mleczko is also Polish.

Ptasie Mleczko is a Polish candy that's milk soufflé or soft meringue covered in chocolate. It too can be found throughout Eastern Europe. Ptasie Mleczko means bird’s milk in Polish.

Elite milk chocolate with pop rocks is an Israeli concoction.

These Israeli Elite chocolate bars are made of milk chocolate with pop rocks. They're available at select stores in the US and are certified Kosher.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.