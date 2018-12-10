Pulse.ng logo
The average time to solve this Christmas brainteaser is 3 minutes, how fast can you do it?

It takes most people three to four minutes to find all five turkeys in this Christmas brainteaser from Stay In Cornwall. How fast can you do it?

Can you spot the turkeys? play

Can you spot the turkeys?

(Courtesy of Stay In Cornwall)


Happy holidays! To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, Stay In Cornwall has designed a brand-new brainteaser depicting a frantic Christmas dinner. Somehow, five of the turkeys have gone missing from the kitchen.

Do you think you can find them all? According to Stay In Cornwall, it takes people three to four minutes to fully solve the brainteaser.

Got your stopwatch ready? Here's the puzzle.

Use the one in the attic for reference. play

Use the one in the attic for reference.

(Courtesy of Stay In Cornwall)

Found them? Don't forget to check all nine rooms — and no, the one in the attic doesn't count. That's just for reference.

Still stumped? We've found all of them, after some searching.

Ready?

Keep scrolling.

No turning back now ...

Here's where the turkeys are hiding.

Did you catch them all? play

Did you catch them all?

(Stay In Cornwall)

That one in Santa's sleigh was tricky. What was your time?

