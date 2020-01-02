Wondering what to watch on this popular American streaming service?

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa carried out a little digging using the search tool to zero in on the popular searches and came up with over 40 answers.

Here is a roundup of the 10 most-watched Nigerian movies on Netflix in this part of the world.

Netflix is known for its overwhelming library of content. This makes finding great Nollywood series or movies to watch on the service a difficult task.

To help you out, we have compiled a list of the following seven most-watched Nigerian movies on Netflix right now:

Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons

Set in Abuja, it follows four rich men (the Merry Men) who seduce powerful women, steal from the rich, get contracts from the political elite and give to the poor.

The sequel, "Merry Men 2: Another Mission," is currently showing in Nigerian theatres.

The Vendor

Written, produced and directed by Odunlade Adekola, the comedy tells the story of a vendor, whose luck changes after meeting a rich young lady.

It started streaming on Friday, December 27, 2019.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Nollywood movies that won at the box office in 2019

King of Boys

Released back in 2018, the gangster epic movie King of Boys focused on power tussle that tells the story of a businesswoman and philanthropist named Alhaja Eniola Salami (played by Nollywood veteran Sola Sobowale) with growing political ambitions.

Kemi Adetiba, the filmmaker, is currently working on "King of Boys II," which is set to be released sometime this year.

The Bling Lagosians

This movie tells the story of an affluent, flamboyant, over the top family, the Holloways, living in Lagos state. Despite not being as wealthy as they used to be, the family struggles to hold on to their past glory even if it means living in debt.

Lagos Real Fake Life

This Mike Ezuruonye-directed comedy shows the fake lifestyle portrayed by many people living in Lagos.

This 2017 film shows the drama that ensues after a couple decides to continue living together despite being divorced.

Seven and A Half Dates

Led by Mercy Johnson, this 2018 romance follows the life of a career-driven lady whose father decides to take things into his hands by setting her up on ten different dates.