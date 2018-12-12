The 7 best things I learned in college that had nothing to do with my grades

news

Flamingo Images/Shutterstock

What you learn in college outside of academics can often be more valuable than the lessons of your classes.

Here, author Alexis Reliford details the seven best things she learned in college than had nothing to do with grades.

Almost eight years ago, I sat in a crowded auditorium surrounded by a bunch of other bright-eyed college freshmen.

The sweet smell of summer was fading, and we stumbled onto campus armed with mini-fridges, maps, and class schedules that solidified our statuses as young adults. We listened closely as upperclassmen stressed that we were about to embark on one of the most memorable experiences of our lives.



At the time it sounded a little cheesy and cliché, but looking back I would've told my freshman self to pay close attention to everything and not just to the professors. Opportunities to learn were all around and that four-year journey provided some much-needed wisdom that I'm still grateful for today.



Here are the best lessons I learned that had nothing to do with passing finals or writing essays in MLA format (aka the bane of my existence):