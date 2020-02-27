On February 25, 2020, Social Media Week Lagos 2020 held a session for travel trends.

Led by four panellists, the experts explored some of the latest changes travellers can expect to see this year and beyond.

Below are the four travel trends you can expect to see in Africa in 2020.

Held at Landmark Event Center in Lagos state, the session was led by Omowumi Etiko, the Lead Travel Planner & CEO, The nuSafiri Experience, Chiamaka Obuekwe, CEO, Social Prefect, Olamidotun Votu-Obada, Managing Partner, Filii Magna, Bukky Akomolafe, Commercial Manager, Travelstart and Tosin Oyewole, Project Manager, iGold.

From ancestry travelling to solo trips, here are the four travel trends these speakers say you can expect to see in Africa in 2020:

Ancestry visits

The internet has turned the world into a global village and led to a growing interest in people's roots. This curiosity has resulted in an increase in ancestry travel - a classic case being the Year of Return in Ghana and Nigeria's recently launched Door of Return.

During these trips, people visit their home countries to trace their roots and see how their ancestors lived. These experts say this trend will continue this year and for the next decade.

According to Jon Lambert, director of global client relations, AncestryProGenealogists, “Interest in heritage travel has exploded over the past few years as more people are taking DNA tests and learning about their family origins. Our clients are looking for travel experiences with deeper meaning, where they can walk in the steps of their ancestors and visit the places they lived."

Solo trips

Lately, more people are choosing to travel on their own instead of travelling in groups or with family and friends.

According to these experts, this will continue to be a thing in 2020 and beyond as more travellers make the conscious decision to travel without the distraction of companions.

Group/community/ unique trips

Years ago, people mostly travelled to shop abroad, school and go on pilgrimages. Now, there are various kinds of travellers who travel for a variety of reasons.

This year and for the foreseeable future, one of the panellists, Oyewole says there will be more social butterflies, storytellers documenting their experiences online, experience seekers who travel to attend festivals like the Calabar Carnival in Cross River state.

Participants at the Calabar carnival (NAN)

Tech will continue to play a huge role in the travel industry

A few years ago, you had to go to an airport to buy a ticket. Now, you can just go online and get a ticket from the comfort of your home.

Online booking is not going anywhere (Travelstart)

These experts say this trend is not going anywhere as more travellers will continue to use online booking services.