Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

The 4 movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching, including the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' holiday special

Lifestyle The 4 movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week that are worth watching, including the 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' holiday special

INSIDER chose the films and television shows you should watch when they hit the streaming network.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sabrina is already back in a holiday special. play

Sabrina is already back in a holiday special.

(Netflix)

  • Netflix adds new movies and shows to stream every week, but choosing what to watch can be difficult.
  • INSIDER has rounded up the newly arrived movies and TV shows on Netflix that are actually worth watching.
  • This week's titles include "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale," a holiday special, and the critically-acclaimed "Roma."

New movies and TV shows coming this week:

"Michael Jackson's This Is It" (Movie — coming Monday, December 10)

The documentary features behind-the-scenes footage. play

The documentary features behind-the-scenes footage.

(Columbia Pictures)

Directed by Kenny Ortega, this documentary and concert movie focused on Michael Jackson's preparation for his "This Is Us" concert series that was intended to start in July 2009 but was cancelled following his death in June. The footage was never supposed to be made into a movie, but it was put together posthumously.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale" (TV — coming Friday, December 14)

Sabrina gives Harvey a Christmas gift. play

Sabrina gives Harvey a Christmas gift.

(Netflix)

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is back with a special holiday episode centered on Christmas and the Winter Solstice. The Spellmans get some uninvited guests after a séance and Susie gets wrapped up with an evil Santa in this hour-long episode.

"Roma" (Movie — coming Friday, December 14)

Yalitza Aparicio makes her film debut in "Roma." play

Yalitza Aparicio makes her film debut in "Roma."

(Netflix)

Alfonso Cuarón's film centers on a housekeeper and the middle-class family she works for in Mexico City. The emotional movie has been praised by critics and earned three Golden Globe nominations, including one for best foreign language motion picture.

"The Innocent Man" (TV — coming Friday, December 14)

"The Innocent Man" is based on John Grisham's nonfiction book. play

"The Innocent Man" is based on John Grisham's nonfiction book.

(Netflix)

This six-part documentary series is based on John Grisham's nonfiction book released in 2006 that tells the story of two murders committed in the town of Ada, Oklahoma in the 1980s and the wrongful convictions that followed.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle How billionaire industrialist Abdulsamad Rabiu makes and...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here are all the lovely African beauty queens from the 2018...bullet
3 Lifestyle 50 things you can buy with your FSA dollars before they...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

gavin mcinnes
Lifestyle Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes has been banned from YouTube over the 'dos and don'ts of public urination'
Legendary guests including Lyndon Johnson and Judy Garland once stayed at the now abandoned Baker Hotel in Texas.
Lifestyle 20 stunning abandoned hotels around the world and the history behind them
Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Karamo Brown attend the 70th Emmy Awards.
Lifestyle 'Queer Eye' star Karamo Brown says he's happy with the salary increase the Fab Five received for their hit Netflix show
"Bowl food" is just food served in a bowl.
Lifestyle 10 food trends that you probably won't see again in 2019
X
Advertisement