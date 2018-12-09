The 4 mistakes you're most likely to make when choosing an engagement ring

news

There are avoidable but commonly made mistakes when it comes to choosing an engagement ring.

According to bespoke jeweller Nikolay Piriankov, spending too much money actually isn't a good idea.

He explained to INSIDER what people should avoid when picking a ring for their beloved.

When it comes to choosing an engagement ring for your partner, people often worry most about picking the right style.

Solitaire, halo, or trilogy design? Round, pear, or oval? Diamond or coloured stone?

The options are seemingly endless, and when it comes to design, it's entirely down to the person — no outsider can help you choose a ring for someone they don't know.

However, there are certain particularly common yet easily avoidable mistakes people make regardless of what style would be perfect for their beloved.

Nikolay Piriankov, founder of the bespoke jeweler Taylor & Hart, told INSIDER what mistakes are most commonly made, and how to avoid them.

1. Choosing the best colour and clarity diamonds.

If you can afford to, you might want to choose the most expensive diamond possible, but this actually isn't recommended by jewelers.

"Going for the best colour and the best clarity diamond and paying the premium for that is a mistake," Piriankov said.

The reason for this is that the naked eye can't tell the difference between the very top colour and clarity, and the level below.

Diamond colour is measured on a scale from D to J, with D being the best, but unless you're assessing the diamond under 10x magnification, a G grade diamond will look the same as a D.

The top clarity grade is FL (flawless), going down to SI2 (slightly included, meaning there are some blemishes and marks). Piriankov recommends going for VS1 (very slight inclusions).

"You may pay for a D colour and an FL clarity, but your friend buys exactly the same size diamond with a G colour and a VS clarity, and to the naked eye you wouldn't be able to tell the diamond apart, but the other person has paid 40-50% less by not optimising on colour and clarity," Piriankov explains.

2. Requesting a super narrow band.

A very popular current style is extremely narrow bands — this is mainly because the thinner the band, the bigger the diamond looks. It also just makes for an elegant ring.

However, going too narrow is in fact an error.

"Clients always want a dainty, thin band with as little metal as possible, it’s a trend at the moment," Piriankov says. "The problem with that is that metal, especially gold, will over the years wear away and eventually you're left with so little that it could even break.

"So it’s a balancing act between quality and longevity, vs making it look very petite and elegant. No one wants a chunky ring, you want as much contrast between the size of the diamond in the centre, and the metal."

In order to achieve this look, Taylor & Hart often taper the band and create a little pinch at the top where the band meets the diamond.

"This creates a beautiful contrast right at the end so you still have the strength of the ring around the bottom and the sides, but you can’t really see it," Piriankov explains. "Towards the top it narrows a bit to create the contrast between the centre diamond and the band."

3. Spending too much money.

You might think that your partner will be most impressed if you spend as much as you possibly can on the ring, but from Piriankov's experience, this isn't always the case.

Nowadays, couples get engaged later than they used to and they're often already living together, sometimes with a shared bank account too.

"This kind of expense [an engagement ring] is more of a household decision than it was when people weren’t living together already," Piriankov says. "You don’t want to spend too much so that your partner is almost annoyed you spent that amount."

The average amount to spend on an engagement ring in the UK is in fact £1,500 ($1,900), according to the jewellers.

"You can achieve something beautiful from as little as a few hundred pounds," adds Piriankov. "Little touches can add a lot of meaning, such as adding a birthstone on the inside of the ring or an engraving. Don’t be afraid to think about customisation or be creative with the design."

4. Opting for white gold over platinum.

While white gold and platinum may look the same, the latter is a much better investment.

White gold doesn't occur naturally and is in fact yellow gold that has been blended into an alloy with other metals to give it its color, then given rhodium plating on top of that.

The trouble is, that plating doesn't last, meaning a white gold ring requires a lot of upkeep.

"Over time, the plating wears away and you have to take a white gold ring back to have it replated," Piriankov told Business Insider. "It's an ongoing thing you have to be aware of."

Platinum isn't much more expensive than white gold as it used to be either, costing about £100 or £150 ($128 or $192) more for a ring.

"There's nothing wrong with white gold," Piriankov said. "But given the small price difference, platinum is better value for the customer in the long term."