The 26-year-old American killed by a remote Indian tribe said in a final letter: 'Don't retrieve my body'

John Allen Chau, the 26-year-old American who was killed by an isolated Indian tribe earlier this month, warned in a final letter before his death: "Don't retrieve my body."

Members of the Sentinelese tribe shot Chau, a missionary and self-styled explorer, and buried his body on the beach when he visited the North Sentinel Island on November 17.

Chau appeared to know that his trip to the isolated island was perilous and illegal.

He wrote in a final letter, according to The New York Times and The Independent: "Don’t retrieve my body." He underlined those words, seemingly for emphasis, the newspapers noted.

It's not clear who the letter was addressed to.

He also wrote in one of his final diary entries: "God, I don't want to die." He also claimed that God had shielded him from Indian authorities, who would have stopped him going to the island.

Police are currently struggling to retrieve his body, and when officers visited over the weekend, they found a group of Sentinelese people lining up along the beach with aiming their bows towards them.

Visiting the island is highly dangerous, and even government officials from the neighboring Andaman and Nicobar islands don't go there.

Foreigners are banned from visiting the island to protect the Sentinelese way of life and avoid exposing them from illnesses like the flu and measles.

Regional police chief Dependra Pathak told the Associated Press on Monday: "They are a treasure. We cannot go and force our way in. We don't want to harm them."

"We are consulting anthropologists to see what kind of friendly gesture we can make," he added.

Chau appeared keen to bring Christianity back to the island. On his first trip to the island on November 15, said that he "hollered, 'My name is John, I love you and Jesus loves you,'" he wrote in one of his final diary entries.

