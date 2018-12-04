The 25 best fine dining restaurants in the world, according to travellers

news

TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has revealed the top 25 fine dining restaurants in the world for 2018.

The ranking was created by an algorithm which assessed both quality and quantity of reviews on the travel website.

The top restaurant this year is Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France.

The best fine dining restaurants in the world for 2018 have been revealed in a new ranking determined by travellers.

This year's winner in the Travellers’ Choice Awards, run by TripAdvisor, has emerged as Au Crocodile in Strasbourg, France.

The ranking is based on the millions of reviews and opinions shared by TripAdvisor users. Restaurants were measured using an algorithm which took into account both the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12 month period.

Scroll down to see the 25 best fine dining restaurants in the world in 2018, according to travellers, ranked in ascending order.