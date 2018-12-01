The 24 hottest cars at the LA Auto Show

news

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Auto Show begins on Friday and runs through December 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Major automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as startups like Rivian and Byton, will show off production and concept vehicles.

This year's lineup includes vehicles that represent the auto industry's present and future, from gas-powered SUVs and pickup trucks like the 2020 Lincoln Aviator and 2020 Jeep Gladiator to electric vehicles like the BMW Vision iNext and Rivian 1T.

The LA Auto Show marks the beginning of a six-month period in which automakers will show consumers what they can expect to see in showrooms over the next few years.

The Los Angeles Auto Show begins on Friday and runs through December 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Major automakers like BMW and Mercedes-Benz, as well as startups like Rivian and Byton, will show off production and concept vehicles. This year's lineup includes vehicles that represent the auto industry's present and future, from gas-powered SUVs and pickup trucks like the 2020 Lincoln Aviator and 2020 Jeep Gladiator to electric vehicles like the BMW Vision iNext and Rivian 1T. Some vehicles will be available before the end of 2018, while others won't be ready until 2021.

Read more: The glorious history of the Ford F-Series truck, America's best selling vehicle for 36 years

The LA Auto Show marks the beginning of a six-month period in which automakers will show consumers what they can expect to see in showrooms over the next few years. Following the LA Auto Show will be the Consumer Electronics Show and Detroit Auto Show in January, the Chicago Auto Show in February, and the New York International Auto Show in April.

These are the 24 hottest vehicles you can see at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show.