The 20 most-watched returning TV shows of 2018

People are dedicated to their favorite TV shows.

Lots of TV shows returned in 2018, and some were more popular than others.

Shows like "Grey's Anatomy", "Brooklyn 99" and "Riverdale" continued to be fan favorites.

It's well-known that 2018 was another great year for television, with a slew of wonderful new shows and some great reboots. Still, even with all of the options out there, most people chose to stay dedicated to their returning favorite shows, whether they were tuning in week after week for new episodes, or binge watching the entire season as soon as it aired.

A seemingly endless amount of television shows returned with new episodes in 2018, but some definitely proved to be more popular than others. TV Time compiled a list of the most watched returning TV shows of 2018, and it includes some that were easy to predict, but others that are a little more surprising.

Take a look at the list below to see if your favorite made the cut -- or even to get ideas on something you can start binge watching now:

"New Girl" rounded out the last with the show's last season.

The show about quirky awkward girl Jess and her close guy friends ended in 2018 with the seventh season and finished up the list of most watched returning shows.

"Jane The Virgin" had a lot of viewers as the show prepares to end.

This year, "Jane The Virgin" aired the second-to-last season of the show, which is about a woman named Jane who gets accidentally artificially inseminated even though she's a virgin who wanted to wait until marriage to have sex. All of the show's twists and turns are written in the style of a classic telenovela.

"Once Upon a Time" was number 18 on the list.

The fantastic world of "Once Upon a Time" proved to still be popular among viewers in 2018. It tells the story of a world where fairy-tale legends and modern life come together.

"The Originals" got a lot of views for the fifth and final season.

As the spinoff series to "Vampire Diaries," this show is about Klaus returning to New Orleans to investigate those who have turned on him. Fans of the show definitely tuned in to see the final few episodes of the last season.

"Modern Family" kept their fan base through the year.

Many thought that the 10th season of "Modern Family" this year was going to be the last, although it looks like another season may still be in the works. The show is told through the eyes of an anonymous documentary filmmaker and tells the story of a big, ridiculous, hilarious family.

"One Piece" made the list even with 18 seasons under its belt.

It can be hard to find viewers who stay dedicated through 18 seasons, but "One Piece" has done that. The series, which is based on a Japanese manga series, is on Hulu.

"Suits" was also popular with viewers.

Could Meghan Markle's transformation into British royalty have anything to do with the popularity of "Suits" this year? The Duchess of Sussex was one of the stars before leaving the acting world behind, and she must have had some sort of influence— although, of course, the drama is also a hit on its own.

"Orange Is The New Black" was a highly anticipated show for 2018.

When Netflix brought back "Orange Is The New Black" for another season in 2018, viewers clearly couldn't wait to tune in. The latest season saw the Litchfield inmates split up into two separate groups and brought into new prisons, and also introduced everyone to some new characters as well.

"Supernatural" made the list even after 14 seasons.

It shouldn't be surprising that mega-hit "Supernatural" was another popular series to watch during the year. It follows the lives of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester who hunt monsters and supernatural forces.

"Lucifer" was number 10 on the list.

FOX's drama "Lucifer" was clearly binge-watched by many viewers this year. The show is about Lucifer, the original fallen angel, who is sick of living in hell and escapes to Los Angeles. It's there that he encounters all sorts of surprises.

"The Flash" comes in at the top 10 with their fifth season.

Another show based on a comic book series, "The Flash" follows the story of Barry Allen, a crime-scene investigator who is given the power of super-speed after being struck by lightning, thus making him known as the superhero The Flash.

"How To Get Away With Murder" is the first of two Shonda Rhimes shows on the list.

Anyone familiar with Shonda Rhimes' shows shouldn't be shocked to hear that viewers still love "HTGAWM," a suspenseful show about a professor of defense law (played by Viola Davis) and her students, the best of whom help her with mysterious cases at her firm.

"The Walking Dead" made the list with their ninth and final season.

This zombie drama, based on a comic book series, is a glimpse at life after a major zombie apocalypse, where the man-eating dead are still roaming the Earth. After a successful run, it's not surprising that the last season of the show has attracted so much attention.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" became super popular after almost ending.

In May of 2018, Fox announced they would be canceling "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which elicited such outrage from fans that, only one day later, NBC decided to start airing the show on their network. So, it's not shocking that the newest season of the buddy cop comedy show beginning in 2018 was a huge hit.

"The Big Bang Theory" still proved to be going strong.

It's no surprise that "The Big Bang Theory" was one viewers made to sure watch in 2018, as it is in its last and final season. The show has followed the hilariously awkward lives of friends Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Amy, and more for 12 seasons now.

"The 100" made it into the top five of the list with their fifth season.

The post-apocalyptic science fiction drama on the CW is based on a group of survivors who return to Earth from Space after a nuclear apocalypse.

"13 Reasons Why" was again one of Netflix's biggest hits.

As controversial as the show's first season may have been, the success of the show's second season is proof that "13 Reasons Why" is still a big hit. The second season focused on the details and struggles that went into Hannah's suicide in season one.

"Riverdale" came in at number two for the show's third season.

From the moment "Riverdale" aired, it became a cult classic. The show, which is a darker take on the old Archie comics, combines high school drama, steamy love triangles, weird parents, and a scary murder mystery to make the perfect guilty pleasure show.

"Arrow" is another superhero story that was really popular.

This CW show is another superhero drama, and this one is based on DC Comics character Green Arrow. It follows billionaire playboy Oliver Queen, a secret vigilante who uses a bow and arrow as his weapon.

"Grey's Anatomy" topped the list as the number one most watched returning show.

Even after 15 seasons on air, and a huge change to the original cast, "Grey's Anatomy" is still holding on strong. The medical drama revolves around Dr. Meredith Grey and her co-workers at Seattle Grace hospital and is known for romantic plot-lines, interesting and dramatic medical stories, and lots of tear-jerking moments.

