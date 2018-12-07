The 20 most talked-about shows of 2018

news

Each year, there are shows that are more popular than others.

INSIDER worked with with TV Time to come up with 20 of the most talked about shows based on user engagement on the television app from January 1 through December 6, 2018.

It's no surprise that fan favorites including "Riverdale" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" made the list.

Here are the most talked about shows of 2018.

20. "This Is Us" (NBC)

The family drama follows the Pearson family through different decades of their life and has made itself quite the watercooler talk with its emotional cliffhangers. The hit series returned for its third season in 2018.

19. "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Game of Thrones" hasn't been on TV since 2017, but fans have been anticipating its return for its eighth and final season. HBO finally announced in 2018 that the series would be returning in April 2019, causing a stir online.

18. "Once Upon A Time" (ABC)

After basically rebooting the series and saying goodbye to most of its original cast, "Once Upon a Time" aired for seven seasons and had its finale in May 2018.

17. "Arrow" (The CW)

"Arrow" is The CW's longest-running superhero show and returned for its seventh season in 2018.

16. "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

The second season of "The Handmaid's Tale" took the series past the ending of Margaret Atwood's novel and moved the story in a new direction when it premiered in 2018. Fans have found correlations between it and today's biggest political issues, and began adapting the unique costumes for protests.

15. "American Horror Story" (FX)

The horror anthology series premiered "Apocalypse," its eighth season, in 2018. It was a crossover between "Coven" and "Murder House," as well as featuring a new story.

14. "Lucifer" (Fox/Netflix)

Fox canceled "Lucifer" in spring 2018, but three months later, Netflix saved the show for a fourth season.

13. "Orange Is the New Black" (Netflix)

"Orange Is the New Black" returned for a sixth season in 2018 featuring a ton of new characters and missing some old favorites.

12. "The Originals" (The CW)

The "Vampire Diaries" spin-off aired its series finale in August 2018, ending the show after five seasons.

11. "The Flash" (The CW)

"The Flash" was introduced as a spin-off to "Arrow," but is now more talked about than the original series.

10. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (NBC)

After Fox canceled the beloved series in May 2018, NBC stepped in and saved it less than 24 hours later thanks to fan uproar.

9. "Supernatural" (The CW)

"Supernatural" has been on The CW for 14 seasons and fans still adore it.

8. "The Walking Dead" (AMC)

"The Walking Dead" lost some major characters in 2018 — including Andrew Lincoln's Rick — and fans tuned in to see what would happen.

7. "Money Heist" (Netflix)

This Spanish series is about a bank heist and has caused a stir on social media.

6. "Friends" (NBC/Netflix)

"Friends" hasn't been on TV since 2014, but the series is streaming on Netflix and fans still love watching it. When it was reported "Friends" would be leaving the service in January 2019, fans freaked out, but it turned out to be false.

5. "How to Get Away With Murder" (ABC)

Viola Davis plays a defense attorney and law professor on ABC's popular show where death is common and no one is safe.

4. "13 Reasons Why" (Netflix)

Netflix's controversial series released a second season in May 2018 and was renewed for a third.

3. "The 100" (The CW)

This sci-fi series is a hit on The CW. The fifth season wrapped in August 2018 and the series was renewed for a sixth season.

2. "Grey's Anatomy" (ABC)

"Grey's Anatomy" has both lost and introduced a number of characters throughout its 15 seasons, and fans are still obsessed with the show.

1. "Riverdale" (The CW)

"Riverdale" is an often ridiculous drama based on characters from Archie Comics, but fans cannot get enough of the murder, cults, and mysteries plaguing the town of Riverdale.

Read all of our "Riverdale" coverage here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.