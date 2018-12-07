Pulse.ng logo
The 18 most Grammy-nominated artists of all time

Music greats like Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, and Stevie Wonder have been nominated a record amount of times throughout their careers.

Beyonce is the only woman in this illustrious group. play

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Since 1959, the Grammy Awards have honored the biggest names in the music industry, from singers and songwriters to producers and engineers.

Iconic musicians like Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, and Tony Bennett are among the artists who have accumulated the most Grammys of all time.

Others have received recognition plenty of times, but have yet to score the coveted award, like Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and Blake Shelton.

From Jay-Z and Kanye West to Quincy Jones and Bruce Springsteen, here are the most Grammy-nominated artists of all time.

Quincy Jones, Jay-Z, Kanye West, John Williams, Beyonce, and Willie Nelson added another nom to their totals for 2019. play

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

Cardi B and Post Malone both received nominations for the most coveted award of the night.
A puppy reportedly died in an overhead bin on a United Airlines flight (March)
There might be some perks to people thinking you're attractive.
