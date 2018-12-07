The 18 most Grammy-nominated artists of all time

news

Since 1959, the Grammy Awards have honored the biggest names in the music industry, from singers and songwriters to producers and engineers.

Iconic musicians like Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, and Tony Bennett are among the artists who have accumulated the most Grammys of all time.

Others have received recognition plenty of times, but have yet to score the coveted award, like Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, and Blake Shelton.

From Jay-Z and Kanye West to Quincy Jones and Bruce Springsteen, here are the most Grammy-nominated artists of all time.