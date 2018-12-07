The 15 most overhyped TV shows of the year

news

There's often a lot of excitement about certain TV shows when they are initially announced.

But sometimes, the shows don't always live up to the hype or anticipation.

Here are 15 overhyped shows from 2018, including HBO's "Camping," Paramount's "Heathers" reboot, and Amazon's "Jack Ryan" revival.

"Heathers" was almost never released.

Paramount's "Heathers" was supposed to be a progressive remake of the beloved cult classic movie from 1988, but instead it was a disaster, trying to flip social commentary on its head and failing.

The series was originally supposed to premiere in the US in March, but after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, the series was postponed until July due to its subject matter.

It was later reported in June that Paramount dropped the series completely, but after making some changes, "Heathers" went from 10 episodes down to nine and Paramount decided to release the series over a five-night event. But not even that rollout worked for the series.

Two episodes were pulled from the TV schedule and made available only online following the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. The finale aired on TV.

"Rise" was supposed to be the new, more serious "Glee."

Josh Radnor, of "How I Met Your Mother" fame, played an English teacher who wanted to transform the school's drama department and stepped over the assistant director, played by Rosie Perez, to do it. He picked the inappropriate for teens musical "Spring Awakening" for the its show and faced an intense amount of backlash from the school and the parents. But the drama couldn't save the series, and it was canceled after one season.

"Camping" isn't a beloved comedy.

"Camping" is from the minds of creators Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner, whose "Girls" was a smash hit for HBO. The cast includes Jennifer Garner and David Tennant. But even with those talented stars, the show about friends who go on a camping trip wasn't a hit.

"Insatiable" was a wreck.

"Insatiable" was billed as a dark feminist satire meant to address body positivity and bullies, but what the show provided instead was a fat-shaming controversy. Debby Ryan plays an overweight high schooler who loses a drastic amount of weight one summer after a freak accident and exacts revenge on classmates who bullied her. But the fatphobic jokes and stereotypes were cruel and misguided. It's definitely not for everyone.

It has a 10% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but despite the horrid reviews, fat-shaming controversy, and social media backlash, viewers did give it an 84% on the rating site. Netflix renewed it for a second season.

"Murphy Brown" faltered in its return.

Candice Bergen played the titular investigate journalist and news anchor on the hit CBS show for 11 seasons starting in 1988. She won two Golden Globes and five Emmys for her role before it ended. But in 2018, the series was brought back for a revival. Bergen, who returned to play Murphy, earned a Golden Globe nomination for her role, but the series itself wasn't as riveting or groundbreaking.

"Life Sentence" ended after 13 episodes.

After the successful "Pretty Little Liars" ended, star Lucy Hale went to The CW with her own show about a young woman whose terminal cancer is cured and she has to figure out how to live her new life. What seemed to be a sentimental series just lacked in genuine emotion.

"Making a Murderer: Part II" was not as enticing as the first part.

When the first part of "Making a Murderer" was released back in 2015, fans couldn't get enough of the story. People became amateur detectives as they studied all of the presented evidence and tried to determine the innocence of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey. But by the time this second half was released in October 2018, the intrigue had died down. Most of the second half covered much of what had already been explored on the news over the past three years.

"Phillip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" couldn't stack up to "Black Mirror."

"Electric Dreams," an anthology series based on stories from acclaimed sci-fi writer Phillip K. Dick, was essentially supposed to be Amazon Prime's answer to "Black Mirror." The series explores the intersection between technology and humanity and how people can be affected. Each episode featured a stunning cast including appearances by Ricard Madden, Janelle Monáe, Anna Paquin, and Bryan Cranston, but not every episode was worth the time.

"Sharp Objects" wasn't as riveting as the book.

"Sharp Objects" was a solid show, led by powerful performance by Patricia Clarkson and Amy Adams, but it was a slog to start and took a while to build up to the horrifying twist. Author Gillian Flynn wrote the riveting novel the show was based on, and fans of the book wanted some more of the tension to be featured on the show.

"Jack Ryan" was just fine.

The character of Jack Ryan has been played in movies by four different actors. John Krasinski joined the ranks as the fifth actor to play the CIA member on Amazon's series. The streaming service hyped the show up with a big Superbowl ad, and to an extent, it worked. The series did get a second season, but it's not as memorable as was promised.

"The Romanoffs" was uneven.

"Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner is behind this anthology series that loosely connected stories of people around the world who thought they were descendants of the Russian Romanovs. And though each episode featured all-star casts — including Christina Hendricks, Corey Stoll, Diane Lane, and Kathryn Hahn — the episodes were uneven. Some where fascinating while others were droll, and with run times over an hour each, it was too much of a dedication.

"The Conners" isn't a fan favorite.

When "Roseanne" was rebooted in 2018, fans and critics praised the show's return. But it was canceled after star Roseanne Barr sent a tweet comparing former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape. "The Conners" was announced as a spin-off and returned after killing off Barr's character. Though critics love the show — it has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — fans don't seem to like it as much, giving it a dismal 36% rating.

The "Charmed" reboot isn't as good as the original.

The original "Charmed," which ran from 1998 to 2006, is beloved by fans. But the new "Charmed" reboot is struggling to come into its own. The cast was said to be a Latinx reboot, but only one of the actresses is Latina, which caused some controversy among fans. The series only has a 27% rating from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes, but "The CW" did pick it up for a full first season.

"Dirty John" is not as good as the podcast.

Bravo brought the popular "Dirty John" podcast to the small screen, but it's not as popular on TV. The true crime podcast centered on a con man named John and his manipulation and deceit of a woman named Debra, which resulted in tragedy. Although the podcast cast the con in a relatable light, many viewers found it unbelievable that anyone would fall for john in the first place on the TV series.

"Sweetbitter" didn't live up to the book hype.

"Sweetbitter" tells the story of a girl who moves to New York City and works in a restaurant. When the book was released in 2016, it was hyped up and put on a ton of reading lists. It was a solid story and people were excited for the series, but the Starz series didn't live up to its book material. It was, however, renewed for a second season.