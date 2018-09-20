The 12 fastest-selling used pickup trucks in America

news

Nissan

The automotive search engine iSeeCars.com recently commissioned a study to look at the used car industry.

They studied a pool of four million used-cars and trucks that were one to three years old and had been sold between January and July 2018.

iSeeCars.com found that the used light-duty pickup truck that sold the quickest is the Honda Ridgeline, with an average of only 39.3 days on the market.

"The Honda Ridgeline differs from traditional trucks because it is built on a car platform, which appeals to people who want a smooth-riding truck for cargo purposes but don’t require heavy hauling capability," said iSeeCars.com CEP Phong Ly in a statement.

General Motors and Nissan are the dominant players on the list, taking seven of the 12 spots.

The automotive search engine iSeeCars.com recently commissioned a study to look at the used car industry, where they found the best used car deals out there. But the study also took a more specific measurement of which are the slowest and fastest selling used cars on the market today.

The study sampled a pool of four million used-cars and trucks that were one to three years old and had been sold between January and July 2018.

But by going more granular, the study found that the fastest-selling used pickup truck on the market is the Honda Ridgeline.

"The Honda Ridgeline differs from traditional trucks because it is built on a car platform, which appeals to people who want a smooth-riding truck for cargo purposes but don’t require heavy hauling capability," said iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly in a statement.

On the slowest-selling end, the Nissan Titan pickup truck lagged considerably behind its competitors in terms of average days on the market. It was 4.6 days behind the next-to-last fastest selling pickup truck, the GMC Canyon, and a full 19 days behind the Honda Ridgeline.

"The Titan’s reliability record lags behind its competitors, and its sales figures reflect that as well," said Ly in the statement.

All in all, Nissan and General Motors dominate the list, taking seven of the 12 spots. GM had four trucks ranked and Nissan had three.

Take a look at the top 12 trucks that sold the quickest below.