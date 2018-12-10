The 10 wildest cruise ship stories of 2018

news

nan728/shutterstock

Going on a cruise is supposed to be relaxing and rewarding, but sometimes things go wrong.

According to a Cruise Industry Overview published by The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), 27.2 million people were forecasted to sail the seas in 2018 on FCCA and Cruise Lines International Associate (CLIA) member cruise lines.

With that many people boarding cruise ships over a 12-month period, it's reasonable to expect a few things to go awry.

Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises were two companies that experienced newsworthy stories this year.

Going on a cruise is supposed to be relaxing and rewarding, but that's not always what happens.

According to a Cruise Industry Overview published by The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), 27.2 million people were forecasted to sail the oceans in 2018 on FCCA and Cruise Lines International Associate (CLIA) member cruise lines.

With that many people boarding cruise ships over a 12-month period, it's reasonable to expect a few things to go awry.

Read More: Carnival's newest ship is its biggest ever — take a closer look at the giant cruise liner

Here are 10 of the craziest cruise ship stories of the year presented in chronological order.