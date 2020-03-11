Fast Company has released its annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020.

The list features 434 organizations from 39 countries including Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

Below are all the African companies that made the list.

Ten countries from Africa made Fast Company's most innovative companies for this year. They were all chosen for finding solutions to local problems.

From Twiga Foods, Copia Global, PiggyVest to Kobo360 and 54gene, here are this year’s honorees:

Twiga Foods

This online Kenyan marketplace is number one in Africa. It is recognised for professionalizing East Africa’s market economy by helping urban shopkeepers source produce from small-scale Kenyan farmers.

mPedigree

Next on the list is this Ghana-based service honoured for using text messages to root out fake goods.

Copia Global

For allowing Kenya’s unbanked and unconnected to participate in e-commerce.

PiggyVest

For helping West African millennials invest and save for the future.

Somto Ifezue, Odunayo Eweniyi and Joshua Chibueze [l-r] PiggybankNG Co-founders

Mpost

For turning mobile numbers into Kenyan PO boxes.

Tizeti

This Nigerian startup is recognised for harnessing the power of the sun for an affordable 4G network.

Tongoro

For empowering local artisans via a Senegalese fashion house.

Lumkani

For bringing fire protection and insurance services to South African townships.

For connecting African truck drivers with companies in need.

54gene

For building an Africa-wide genetic biobank

