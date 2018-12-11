The 10 most binged shows on Netflix in 2018

news

Netflix released a list of its most binged originals in 2018.

The comedy-drama "On My Block" leads the pack, which includes "Insatiable" and "Bodyguard."

Netflix shared a list of television shows that viewers binge-watched the most on its platform in 2018. The list is led by the coming-of-age comedy-drama "On My Block," and also includes the critically-panned "Insatiable" and the addictive British thriller "Bodyguard."

Netflix analyzed original shows released between January 1 and November 28, 2018 with the highest average watch time per viewing session, based on United States viewers. The results show that "Orange Is the New Black" has kept its devoted audience six seasons in, and that shows you may have forgotten about, like "Anne with an E" still exist.

Here are the top 10 most binge-watched shows on Netflix in 2018:

10. "Orange Is the New Black: season six"

"Orange Is the New Black" didn't get much better during its sixth season. But the prison drama that's sometimes a comedy is so popular that we're not surprised a lot of people are still watching. Thankfully, Netflix announced that season seven will be the final season.

9. "Insatiable"

It is truly shocking that anyone watched this show. "Insatiable" intended to criticize society's standards of beauty in a satirical way but the message got lost among its sensationally offensive, fat-shaming content and characters.

8. "Anne With an E: season two"

Netflix's reimagining of the classic "Anne of Green Gables" novels started out strong when it premiered in 2017, but the second season was so poorly written that all the magic was lost. We have no idea why anyone could tolerate watching multiple episodes.

7. "The Haunting of Hill House"

People kept watching "The Haunting of Hill House" late into the night because it's as addictive as it is terrifying. Like many Netflix originals, this one was written for bingers, so we aren't shocked to see it so high on the list for 2018.

6. "Fastest Car"

On this Netflix reality series, drivers of exotic supercars go up against sleeper cars in a quarter-mile drag race. It sounds like it is fun if you care about cars, but we've never seen it and don't really care about cars. But a lot of people like cars, so they're the experts on this program, and it seems like they love it.

5. "Bodyguard"

The fast-paced British drama excels at surprising viewers, which is what makes it so addictive. What it lacks in thoughtful character development, it makes up for in intense action sequences and an engrossing, though absurd plot.

4. "Last Chance U: INDY"

"Last Chance U" is surprisingly high on the binge list. But the Emmy-award winning series is addictive, combining elements of docuseries and reality television. It focuses on interesting people and drama without losing focus on what it's trying to say.

3. "13 Reasons Why: season two"

"13 Reasons Why" deviates from its source material on the second season, and it doesn't go well. So while we're surprised people kept watching, we're not surprised that they just wanted to get the messy season out of the way.

2. "Making a Murderer: Part 2"

The second season of the true crime docuseries didn't gain as much momentum as the first season did when it dropped around the holiday season in 2015. But we're not surprised that a lot of people burned through the episodes so they could find out as much as they could as soon as possible. Unfortunately, none of the second season was surprising enough to generate much buzz.

1. "On My Block"

"On My Block" has everything: comedy, drama, a diverse cast, excellent teen actors, and a compelling story that is rarely told from this perspective. With half hour episodes, the debut season is also perfect for watching in one sitting.

