The new report by Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global initiative for the United Nations, with analytics from Gallup ranks 156 countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be.

The 7th World Happiness Report focuses on happiness and the community: how happiness has evolved over the past dozen years, with a focus on the technologies, social norms, conflicts and government policies that have driven those changes.

According to the report published on Wednesday to commemorate the World Happiness Day, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Central African Republic and South Sudan are the five countries on the bottom line of the happiness ranking.

These are the 10 Africa's happiest nations

1. Mauritius

  • Africa: 1
  • World rank: 57

2. Nigeria

A Nigerian celebrating (brandspurng)
  • Africa: 2
  • World rank: 85

3. Cameroon

Cameroon female fans
  • Africa: 3
  • World rank: 96

4. Ghana

Happy people
  • Africa: 4
  • World rank: 98

5. Ivory Coast

Getheme Lokou, who lost an arm in a childhood accident, was crowned Miss Handicap Ivory Coast 2018 as her Cameroonian counterpart Laura Tchokotcheu -- also an amputee -- looked on
  • Africa: 5
  • World rank: 99

6. Benin

Street vendors hold campaign posters for presidential candidate Patrice Talon ahead of the second round of Benin's presidential election on Sunday in Cotonou, Benin, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Placide Tossou
  • Africa: 6
  • World rank: 102

7. Congo (Brazzaville)

Congo women celebrate
  • Africa: 7
  • World rank: 103

8. Gabon

Ali Bongo Ondimba votes during the presidential election in Libreville, Gabon, August 27, 2016.
  • Africa: 8
  • World rank: 104

9. South Africa

South Africa's Caster Semenya, who got married January 7, 2017, celebrates after winning the Women's 800m race during the Diamond League Athletics meeting "Weltklasse" September 1, 2016 in Zurich
  • Africa: 9
  • World rank: 106

10. Senegal

Senegalese voters celebrate
  • Africa: 10
  • World rank: 111