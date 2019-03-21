The new report by Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a global initiative for the United Nations, with analytics from Gallup ranks 156 countries by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be.

ALSO READ: We talked to 7 Nigerians about what makes them happy — and here is what they had to say

The 7th World Happiness Report focuses on happiness and the community: how happiness has evolved over the past dozen years, with a focus on the technologies, social norms, conflicts and government policies that have driven those changes.

According to the report published on Wednesday to commemorate the World Happiness Day, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Central African Republic and South Sudan are the five countries on the bottom line of the happiness ranking.

These are the 10 Africa's happiest nations

1. Mauritius

Africa: 1

World rank: 57

2. Nigeria

Africa: 2

World rank: 85

3. Cameroon

Africa: 3

World rank: 96

4. Ghana

Africa: 4

World rank: 98

5. Ivory Coast

Africa: 5

World rank: 99

6. Benin

Africa: 6

World rank: 102

7. Congo (Brazzaville)

Africa: 7

World rank: 103

8. Gabon

Africa: 8

World rank: 104

9. South Africa

Africa: 9

World rank: 106

10. Senegal