Tesla lowered the price of the Model S and Model X in China following scheduled tariff decreases (TSLA)

Tesla

  • Tesla has lowered the price of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in China after the country temporarily lowered some tariffs on cars imported from the US, a Tesla representative confirmed to Business Insider.
  • The Chinese government will temporarily remove 25% tariffs on 144 US vehicle and auto parts and 5% tariffs on 67 auto-related items between January 1 and March 31, Reuters reports.
  • China has also reportedly decided to lower tariffs on some cars and auto parts from 40% to 15%.

Tesla has lowered the price of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in China after the country temporarily lowered some tariffs on cars imported from the US, a Tesla representative confirmed to Business Insider.

For Chinese customers, the Model S starts at around $107,000, while the Model X starts at around $115,000, according to Tesla's Chinese website. For US customers, the Model S starts at $78,000 and the Model X starts at $84,000.

The Chinese government will temporarily remove 25% tariffs on 144 US vehicle and auto parts and 5% tariffs on 67 auto-related items between January 1 and March 31, Reuters reports. China has also reportedly decided to lower tariffs on some cars and auto parts from 40% to 15%.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

