'Teen Mom' stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have decided to live separately while awaiting the birth of their third child — here's a timeline of their decade-long relationship

news

After being introduced to Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell on the MTV series "16 & Pregnant," fans have been able to follow their journey as a couple on "Teen Mom OG." And viewers have watched them go through a lot.

From middle school sweethearts to reality TV stars, here's a timeline of Baltierra and Lowell's relationship.

In 2005, Baltierra and Lowell started dating.

According to their book "Conquering Chaos," Baltierra and Lowell met in seventh grade when they were in the same music class. They were both around 15-years-old.

In 2008, Lowell became pregnant when she was 16 years old.

When Lowell and Baltierra joined the cast of MTV's "16 & Pregnant," they decided they weren't prepared to raise a child and made the difficult decision to place their baby up for adoption.

In May 2009, their daughter Carly was born and placed with a couple named Brandon and Teresa Davis, who have chosen for their daughter not to appear on the show.

"Teen Mom" premiered in 2009.

MTV brought Baltierra and Lowell back for a new series that also included fellow "16 & Pregnant" stars Farrah Abraham, Amber Portwood, and Maci Bookout.

They got engaged in 2010.

Baltierra popped the question to Lowell a year after Carly was born, and the moment was caught on camera by MTV. She said yes.

They briefly broke up in August of 2010.

During season two of "Teen Mom," Baltierra found out that Lowell had lied to him about cheating with an ex two years earlier. This led to a short break up, but they quickly reconciled within the same episode.

In 2013, they called off their wedding.

While on VH1's "Couple's Therapy," Baltierra made the tough decision to call off his wedding to Lowell since they still had a lot of work to do in their relationship. Lowell said she was heartbroken, but ultimately, it seemed to help them both prepare to make a major commitment to each other.

In August 2014, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together.

Earlier that year, Catelynn told InTouch that she and Tyler made the decision to stop using birth control, and they felt more ready to have a child now than when they were teens.

Just a few months later at 22 years old, Catelynn announced her second pregnancy.

Catelynn also got a new engagement ring in 2014.

On Christmas Day in 2015, Baltierra surprised Lowell with a new engagement ring. It's unclear if this was part of a second proposal, but the previously canceled wedding was clearly back on.

In 2015, they published a book they co-wrote together.

The book is called "Conquering Chaos" and it shares their story of "teen pregnancy, adoption, and breaking the cycle."

Lowell gave birth to Novalee on New Year's Day 2015.

In 2015, Lowell and Baltierra welcomed baby Novalee Baltierra into the world.

Lowell and Baltierra also tied the knot in 2015.

On August 22, 2015 — when Nova was just 8 months old — Baltierra and Lowell got married after being together for more than a decade.

Surrounded by their family, friends, "Teen Mom" co-stars, and even Carly and her parents, they vowed to spend the rest of their lives together.

In July of 2017, the couple launched a children's clothing line called Tierra Reign.

According to the site, the items are handmade in their home state, Michigan. And they're personally designed by Tyler and Catelynn.

In fall of 2017, Lowell suffered a miscarriage.

In 2017, Lowell was dealing with suicidal thoughts and other mental health issues. And, around that time, she suffered a miscarriage. She checked herself into treatment twice, and Baltierra stayed behind to look after Novalee and run their business on his own.

Divorce rumors started circulating in the summer of 2018.

Because of their struggles both together and apart, breakup rumors were rampant in the second half of 2018. Some of it has to do with the show — during the finale of "Teen Mom OG" that aired in April, Catelynn said she wouldn't blame Tyler for divorcing her.

Plus, fans speculated something when Catelynn changed the name in her Instagram bio from Baltierra back to Lowell.

But the rumors weren't true.

"Tyler and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs. That’s normal life," she told Us Weekly.

They're expecting another baby in 2019.

In September 2018, Baltierra and Lowell announced their pregnancy on Instagram.

"We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness," she told Us Weekly. "We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected."

Their baby is due in March 2019.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

In November 2018, the pair announced that they decided to temporarily live apart.

On Monday night's episode of "Teen Mom OG," the two returned from couple's therapy and agreed to temporarily live apart from each other.

"Getting pregnant was very unexpected since we still have a lot of work to do on our relationship," Catelynn said in the voiceover, as per People's reports. She explained to the show's producer that she and Tyler have been together for so long that they don't know who they are as individuals anymore.

The pair agreed that living separately for a bit could be the best thing to do. But, the couple isn't ending their relationship. "We don't want to see other people," Catelynn told the producer. "We’re not getting a divorce or anything."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.