Taylor Swift used facial recognition software to identify her stalkers at concerts

During her 2018 "Reputation" stadium tour, Taylor Swift used facial recognition software to track her stalkers at concerts, Rolling Stone reports.
Swift and her team used the software on several stops along the tour, including Madison Square Garden in New York and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, according to the magazine.
As fans walked around the venue, many of stopped at a kiosk that played Swift's rehearsal footage. While they admired the clips, a camera equipped with facial-recognition software took pictures of onlookers, per Rolling Stone.
As Rolling Stone notes, it's unclear who owns the images of concertgoers and how long they will be kept for.
