Taylor Swift used facial recognition software to identify her stalkers at concerts

During her 2018 "Reputation" stadium tour, Taylor Swift used facial recognition software to track her stalkers at concerts — and many didn't realize.

  • During her 2018 "Reputation" stadium tour, Taylor Swift used facial recognition software to track her stalkers at concerts, Rolling Stone reports.
  • The software was used at a kiosk that showed rehearsal footage at shows in Los Angeles' Rose Bowl and New York's Madison Square Garden.
  • When people stopped to watch the clips, their picture was taken.
  • The images were then whisked to a "control center" in Nashville, Tennessee, where they were reviewed.
  • It's unclear who owns the images of concertgoers and how long they can be kept for.

Swift and her team used the software on several stops along the tour, including Madison Square Garden in New York and the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, according to the magazine.

As fans walked around the venue, many of stopped at a kiosk that played Swift's rehearsal footage. While they admired the clips, a camera equipped with facial-recognition software took pictures of onlookers, per Rolling Stone.

The images were then sent back to a "command center" in Nashville, Tennessee, where they were reviewed and cross-referenced with a database that catalogs hundreds of Swift's stalkers, Mike Downing, chief security officer of Oak View Group, told Rolling Stone.

As Rolling Stone notes, it's unclear who owns the images of concertgoers and how long they will be kept for.

