Take a look inside the $65 million SoHo loft that could be one of the most expensive apartments ever sold in downtown NYC

Getty Images

A lavish, thoroughly updated SoHo loft with six terraces is on the market for $65 million.

No single residential unit has ever sold for that amount in downtown Manhattan.

The penthouse, which was renovated for four years and which listing agents call "bespoke," is filled with oversized windows and skylights.

There are six irrigated and landscaped terraces — including one with a hot tub.

A rigorously renovated 8,000 square foot loft in Manhattan's SoHo hip neighborhood, located in the building where actor Heath Ledger once lived before his death in 2008, is on the market for $65 million.

If sold at its asking price, the penthouse would break the record for the most expensive single residential sale in downtown Manhattan, according to The New York Times. The current record is held by a West Chelsea penthouse that sold for $59.06 million, according to the Times.

The property, which a is co-listing between Corcoran and CORE real estate, was sold to its current owners in 2011 for $17 million, according to Curbed. The couple spent four years making gut renovations but ultimately decided it was too much space for them, Curbed reported.

"The penthouse at 421 Broome is truly incomparable," J. Eric Becker of Corcoran told Business Insider. "In all of my years in real estate, I have never seen such a stunning home, with incredible attention to detail and unmatched design sophistication."

Here's a look inside the updated luxury penthouse.