Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Take a look at all the awesome bikes and gear at the 2018 NY motorcycle show

Lifestyle Take a look at all the awesome bikes and gear at the 2018 NY motorcycle show

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Matthew DeBord/BI

  • The 2018 Progressive International New York motorcycle show pulled into the Big Apple this past weekend.
  • I dropped by before the show opened to the public and took in the sights.
  • Once again, heritage styling was a big story, but the growth of Royal Enfield, a motorcycle company big in India, was also notable.


The New York motorcycle show is one of my favorite events of the year.

The 2018 installment didn't disappoint. The floor at the Javits Center on Manhattan's West Side was crammed with all manner of two-wheeled delights (as well as some three- and four-wheeled attractions).

All the major players were represented. We had big ole hogs from Harley-Davidson, cool flat-track racers from Indian, style machines from Triumph, Ducati, and Aprilia, and some flash new bikes from Royal Enfield, the freshest brand to hit the US market.

Suzuki, Yamaha, Honda, and Kawasaki also showcased their wide range of bikes, ATVs, and of course, JetSkis.

I also sampled helmets, riding gear, and even tires!

Let's have a look.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle What the Victoria's Secret Angels look like without a lick of...bullet
2 Lifestyle Britain follows in France's footsteps by agreeing to return...bullet
3 Lifestyle Take a look inside the $218 million Boeing Dreamliner...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Barbara Corcoran on stage at Business Insider's IGNITION Conference speaking with INSIDER editor in chief Julie Zeveloff-West.
Lifestyle Barbara Corcoran says Donald Trump is 'a phenomenal salesman' and he used that to his advantage in the 2016 election
pjimage
Lifestyle Michelle Obama reportedly had a secret meeting with Meghan Markle while she was in London
Saver fare versus Main fare.
Lifestyle Alaska Airlines is selling $39 one-way tickets for 2 days only (ALK)
"Avengers: Infinity War" co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo speak at Business Insider's IGNITION Conference Tuesday.
Lifestyle 'Avengers: Infinity War' directors say X-Men and Deadpool are likely to appear in future Marvel movies
X
Advertisement