Stunning photos show what life is like in the northernmost town in the world, where it's dark 4 months of the year and you're told to carry a rifle because of polar bears

- The world's northernmost town is Longyearbyen, which is located in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard and has 2,100 citizens.
- It is around three hours by plane from Oslo and 650 miles from the North Pole, making it one of the most remote human settlements on Earth.
- It's dark for four months a year and light for another four months. There are also more polar bears than there are people.
- Despite its remoteness, Longyearbyen has all the amenities of a modern town, including a school, a church, restaurants, and a cinema.
- It is also the home of the famous doomsday seed vault, which stores every known crop on the planet.
Look at the World Atlas list of the world's northernmost settlements and you'll see that many at the very top of the list are located in Svalbard — a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole.
The first settlement on the list with a population worthy of being described as a town, though, is Longyearbyen, which hosts around 2,100 people who have access to a school, a church, restaurants, and a cinema.
Life in Longyearbyen, despite its amenities, is unlike anywhere else on Earth.
For starters, it's dark four months a year and perpetually light for another four months. Secondly, it's suggested residents carry a rifle when travelling outside the town borders — in case they run into a polar bear.
Like many of the settlements in this part of the world, Longyearbyen was established as a mining town, though mining operations have since been phased out of the area.
Now, the town is a place of scientific research and adventure tourism — it is the home of the famous doomsday seed vault, which stores every known crop on the planet.
Welcome to Longyearbyen — the northernmost town in the world.
Small town Longyearbyen among snow-capped mountains of the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard. (Shutterstock.com)
Longyearbyen is located in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, which is three hours away from Oslo by plane and about 650 miles from the North Pole.
Longyearbyen is located in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, which is three hours away from Oslo by plane and about 650 miles from the North Pole. (Google Earth/Tech Insider)
While there are a couple of tiny settlements further in the north, Longyearbyen is the first of any significant size. The town has a population of around 2,100 residents.
The town of Longyearbyen, home to the Global Seed Vault, is seen in this handout photo taken June 19, 2006. (REUTERS / Peter Vermeij / Global Crop Diversity Trust / Handout)
After its discovery by Dutch explorer Willem Barents in 1596, Svalbard became a base from which to hunt and fish the large fauna that inhabited the archipelago. English, Danish, Dutch, and French companies fought over the hunting grounds, which were rich in walrus and bowhead whales. It's estimated that the Dutch alone killed 60,000 whales.
A bowhead whale swims just under the surface with its mouth open in Fram Strait. (Kit Kovacs / Norwegian Polar Institute)
At the turn of the 20th century, Longyearbyen was established as a coal mining town, though mining operations have since been phased out of the area.
old mining railway in Ny-Ålesund, Spitsbergen/Svalbard (Shutterstock.com)
In its place, Longyearbyen has become a destination for adventurous tourists and researchers. It is the host of the doomsday seed vault, which stores every known crop on the planet.
In its place, Longyearbyen has become a destination for adventurous tourists and researchers. It is the host of the doomsday seed vault, which stores every known crop on the planet. (AP Photo/John McConnico)
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault delves 400 feet inside a mountain near Longyearbyen and is home to over one million different seeds. It also looks like it would make a spectacular lair for a Bond villain.
In this photo taken Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, a view of the Global Seed Vault in Svalbard, Norway. In the first withdrawal from a “doomsday” seed vault in the Arctic, thousands of seeds that were originally kept in war-stricken Syria have been safely delivered to Morocco and Lebanon, officials said Monday. Gene banks and organizations around the world have deposited about 860,000 samples of seeds at the Global Seed Vault in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago to back up their own collections in case of man-made or natural calamities. (AP Photo/David Keyton)
Buried in permafrost, the vault is supposed to stay frozen for at least 200 years — even if the electricity fails. However, due to rapidly rising temperatures in the Arctic, the vault already requires expensive upgrades to protect it from melting permafrost.
In this photo taken Sunday, Oct.18, 2015, rows of boxes containing seed samples sit inside the Global Seed Vault in Svalbard, Norway. In the first withdrawal from a “doomsday” seed vault in the Arctic, thousands of seeds that were originally kept in war-stricken Syria have been safely delivered to Morocco and Lebanon, officials said Monday. Gene banks and organizations around the world have deposited about 860,000 samples of seeds at the Global Seed Vault in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago to back up their own collections in case of man-made or natural calamities. (AP Photo/David Keyton)
This tunnel became "like a glacier" when the meltwater froze, according to The Guardian. There are five doors with coded locks that anyone looking to get into the vault has to pass through.
An armed guard stands in the entrance tunnel to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault Monday Feb. 25, 2008 in Longyearbyen, Norway. A "doomsday" vault built to withstand an earthquake or nuclear strike is ready to open deep in the permafrost of an Arctic mountain, where it will protect millions of agriculture seeds from man-made and natural disasters. The vault is to be officially inaugurated on Tuesday, less than year after crews started drilling in Norway's Svalbard archipelago, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the North Pole. The vault has the capacity to store 4.5 million seed samples from around the globe, shielding them from climate change, wars, natural disasters and other threats. (AP Photo/John McConnico)
The Crop Trust says that polar bears provide an extra "layer of security" to the vault. There are said to be more than 3,000 polar bears inhabiting the archipelago, which is more than there are humans.
A road sign warning about the presence of polar bears stands on a main street in Longyearbyen February 25, 2008. The warning sign means "Applies to all of Svalbard territory". (REUTERS/Bob Strong)
Jokes aside, meandering polar bears pose a very real threat to the population of Longyearbyen. While the bears mainly live north of Longyearbyen on the pack ice, they can occasionally venture into town in search of food.
polar bear walks along arctic region pebbly shoreline in norwegian svalbard, with exploration vessel anchored in background (Shutterstock.com)
Earlier this year, a polar bear was killed after it attacked a cruise ship guard. In 2011, a 17-year-old pupil from Eton College in the UK was also tragically killed by a starving and emaciated polar bear that approached a party from the British Schools Exploring Society (BSES).
play
Although polar bear encounters are still rare, residents and visitors are instructed to carry a firearm with them when travelling outside the town borders. The Governor of Svalbard actually has a six-page report detailing the best weapons to ward off polar bears.
play
Residents also have natural disasters to beware of. In 2015, avalanches destroyed several apartment buildings and killed one person.
play
While there is a small graveyard (the northernmost one in the world), burials were banned in the 1950s after the deceased started to pop out of the ground due to melting permafrost. The island also lacks the facilities to care for the seriously ill, or indeed pregnancies. If you're nearing the end or about to give birth, you have to go back to mainland. Put simply, Svalbard has no births and no deaths (almost).
play
Longyearbyen brands itself as a "tiny metropolis" as its 2,100 residents hail from almost 50 different countries.
play
As of 2014, around 120 Thai people inhabited Longyearbyen, making them the town's second largest ethnic population after Norwegians. The town therefore has a Thai restaurant, a Thai supermarket and celebrates an annual festival showcasing Thai customs.
play
Immigrants in Svalbard benefit from a unique treaty, which allows people to come to the archipelago without a visa or work permit. Hans-Henrik Hartmann, then head of the legal unit at the Norwegian government's immigration department, told Al Jazeera in 2006: "If an asylum seeker is refused residence in Norway he can settle in Svalbard so long as he can get there and is able to pay for himself."
play
While living costs in Longyearbyen are unsurprisingly high due to its remote location, residents can benefit from the town's institutions like the school, which serves around 230 pupils aged between six and 18. It is — also unsurprisingly — the northernmost school in the world.
play
Students at the school won't just learn maths and literature: "They will learn how to behave in nature, how to behave with polar bears, how to survive in winter, how to find a safe place to camp or how to deal with avalanches," a teacher told The Guardian in 2007. Not your average education.
play
Longyearbyen also has a university centre, which, you guessed it, is the northernmost tertiary school in the world. Its 300 students don't have to pay any tuition fees and are offered courses in Arctic biology, Arctic geology, Arctic geophysics and Arctic technology. All students must learn how to use a firearm.
play
Aside from the Thai restaurant, residents of Longyearbyen can also pass time in the art gallery, cinema, or museum. There's even a few pubs and a nightclub. Would you believe it's the northermost nightclub in the world?
play
You can have a kickabout on the pack ice — just make sure to bring armed guards in case of polar bears.
play
You can also go for a gentle hike...
play
... Or catch some rays on the beach (the pair below are climate activists).
play
Every year, Longyearbyen celebrates the end of dark season with Sun Festival Week. The town gathers on the old hospital steps to celebrate the sun's return. The saying goes that "the sun is declared back in Longyearbyen when its rays reach the steps."
play
That's not to say dark season — where the sun doesn't shine for four months straight — doesn't have its perks. Longyearbyen is one of the best places in the world to witness the Northern Lights, AKA Aurora Borealis.
play
It was also one of the best places in the world to take in the 'super blue blood moon' that occurred earlier this year.
play
Most people in Longyearbyen get around by snowmobile, of which there are currently more than there are people to use them (2,137 as of 2017).
play
Some prefer more traditional methods of travel, though. The archipelago is home to more than 1,000 polar dogs, which are basically elite athletes — sometimes consecutively running over 100km per day for weeks at a time.
play
You've got to get the groceries home somehow.
play
Think Longyearbyen might be the place for you? Visitors to the town can stay in the Radisson Blu Polar Hotel (the northernmost hotel in the world). Rooms start at 1,190 Norwegian Krone ($139) a night...
play
... Just keep an eye out for the local wildlife.
White animal in the nature habitat, north Europe, Svalbard, Norway. Wildlife scene from nature. Dangerous bear and beautiful evening sky. Polar bear on drift ice edge with snow and water in sea. (Shutterstock.com)