Strasbourg terror suspect may have escaped France as 14-hour manhunt finds nothing

A gunman killed three people and injured 13 more in Strasbourg, northeastern France, on Tuesday night.

Police are still looking for the suspect more than 14 hours after the attack. Authorities say he might have fled the country.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. He was born in Strasbourg and known as a security risk.

Police raided his house on the morning of the attack and found a grenade and a gun.

The manhunt for the suspect in a shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France on Tuesday night that left 3 dead and 13 injured has produced no results.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 29-year-old, Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt, may have fled the country, French authorities said.

When asked whether Chekatt might have escaped the country, deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez said: "That cannot be ruled out." Strasbourg sits on the border between France and Germany.

France on Wednesday also issued a maximum level of alert, which expands police powers and surveillance. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner added that the country had beefed up border controls and security at Christmas markets around the country.

The motive for the attack is not known at this point. No group has claimed responsibility.

French intelligence previously flagged Chekatt as a potential security risk and a suspected extremist, the Associated Press reported.

Police searched his apartment on the morning of the attack with regards to a robbery and found a grenade and a small caliber rifle, France's BFMTV reported. He wasn't home during the search.

France has been on high alert since early 2015, after ISIS-linked terrorists staged a series of attacks around the country.

The country recently remembered three years since the Paris terror attacks, when attackers killed 130 civilians with assault rifles and explosives around the city.