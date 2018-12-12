Strasbourg terror suspect may have escaped France after 17-hour manhunt

news

A gunman killed two people, left one brain dead, and injured 12 more at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, northeastern France, on Tuesday night.

Police are still looking for the suspect more than 17 hours after the attack. Authorities say he might have fled the country.

The suspect was identified as Chérif Chekatt, a 29-year-old man born in Strasbourg.

Authorities said the shooting was an act of terrorism, and that witnesses heard the attacker shout "Allahu akbar," or "God is great" in Arabic.

French intelligence previously flagged Chekatt as a security risk. Police raided his home on the morning of the attack and found a grenade and a gun.

The suspect in a shooting at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday night continues to evade authorities after a 17-hour manhunt.

The attack, which took place around 8 p.m. local time, left two people dead, one person brain dead, and 12 others injured, Paris prosecutor Rémy Heitz said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 29-year-old, Strasbourg-born Chérif Chekatt, may have fled the country, French authorities said.

Heitz, who handles terrorism investigations around the country, said the shooting was an act of terrorism. He added that witnesses heard the gunman shout "Allahu akbar" — "God is great" in Arabic — during the attack.

When asked whether Chekatt might have escaped the country, deputy interior minister Laurent Nunez said: "That cannot be ruled out." Strasbourg sits on the border between France and Germany.

France on Wednesday also issued a maximum level of alert, which expands police powers and surveillance. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner added that the country had beefed up border controls and security at Christmas markets around the country, the BBC reported.

French intelligence previously flagged Chekatt as a potential security risk and a suspected extremist, the Associated Press reported.

Police searched his apartment on the morning of the attack with regards to a robbery and found a grenade and a small caliber rifle, France's BFMTV reported. He wasn't home during the search.

France has been on high alert since early 2015, after ISIS-linked terrorists staged a series of attacks around the country.

The country recently remembered three years since the Paris terror attacks, when attackers killed 130 civilians with assault rifles and explosives around the city.