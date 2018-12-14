Pulse.ng logo
Stan Lee's cameo in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' will make you have serious feels

Before his death, Stan Lee filmed several cameos for future Marvel movies. His appearance in Sony Pictures Animation's 'Spider-Verse' may make you emotional.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stan Lee giving his best Spider-Man pose. play

Stan Lee giving his best Spider-Man pose.

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)

Warning: There are spoilers for "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" ahead.

If you head out to see Sony Pictures Animation's well-reviewed "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" this weekend, prepare yourself for a Stan Lee cameo which may make you emotional.

The former president and chairman of Marvel Comics has made appearances in more than 50 Marvel titles ranging from "X-Men" to "Deadpool 2." "Spider-Verse" is Lee's first Marvel cameo after his death at the age of 95 in November.

Lee's animated appearance appears early in the December movie.

After the death of the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker (voiced by Chris Pine), Miles Morales heads to a store to purchase a costume in his honor. Morales has just recently learned he also has powers similar to Spider-Man after getting bit by a radioactive spider.

Miles runs into Stan Lee in a store. play

Miles runs into Stan Lee in a store.

(Sony Pictures Animation)

When he goes to purchase the costume, the cashier is none other than an animated Stan Lee.

It's the line he says that may make you choke up.

"I'm going to miss him," Lee says to Miles. "We were friends."

He's talking about Spider-Man, but he could just as easily be referring to how the audience feels about Lee knowing this will be one of the final times we'll see him in a Marvel cameo.

Read more: Stan Lee has made 57 cameos in the Marvel universe — here they all are

Miles asks him what happens if the costume doesn't fit. Lee then says it always fits before a sign on the wall is shown which reads, "No exchanges or refunds."

The movie ends on a quote from Lee as well.

"That person who helps others simply because it should or must be done, and because it is the right thing to do, is indeed without a doubt, a real superhero."

Stan Lee and his wife Joan, who died in 2017, both made cameos in Marvel movies. play

Stan Lee and his wife Joan, who died in 2017, both made cameos in Marvel movies.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A thank you to both Stan Lee and Steve Ditko appears underneath for "telling us we aren't the only ones."

His cameo is extra special not only because it's his first Marvel cameo after his death, but because Lee created Spider-Man along with artist Steve Ditko.

You can read our review of "Spider-Verse" here. It's one we definitely recommend seeing over the holidays.

