Spotify's annual year in review playlists are out, and the internet has a lot of questions about their accuracy

Spotify is one of the biggest music streaming services on the planet.

The app unveiled 2018's year in review feature, called Spotify 2018 Wrapped.

The portal allows users to see all kinds of stats regarding their listening habits, including their top five songs, artists, and genres. It also offers a personalized playlist called Your Top Songs 2018, which is supposed to be each user's top 100 songs.

However, many people on the internet are questioning the validity of their stats or reporting inconsistencies between their listening habits, top songs and artists, and their personalized playlists.

Every December since 2013, Spotify has released some version of a personalized year in review, in which users can look back at their most-played songs, artists, albums, genres, etc. It's become so popular that people have been tweeting about its release in anticipation for weeks.

However, some users are less than satisfied with their Spotify 2018 Wrapped content, or, at least, were confused by some discrepancies.

One of the pages shows a user's top five songs, artists, and genres. Here's mine.

As you can see, according to this, my No. 1 song was "A Million Dreams," and one of my top artists was One Direction — don't judge me, please — so, ostensibly, that one song and at least a few One Direction songs should appear in my top 100 songs.

But they don't.

Neither my top song nor one of my top artists appear on this playlist at all.

I'm not the only one who's confused. Twitter users had a lot of opinions.

Spotify's support account on Twitter, @SpotifyCares, has been fielding questions all day and providing some answers.

For instance, they clarified that the songs they pulled had to be released from January 1 through October 31, eliminating any music from November from appearing on the playlist.

However, this doesn't answer the question of why a top song wouldn't appear in the top 100 playlist, with the support account only writing "This can happen for a number of reasons."

So, for now, people are left listening to top 100 playlists that might not include their favorite songs, or include songs and artists that they don't enjoy at all ...

Representatives for Spotify didn't immediately respond to INSIDER's request for comment.

