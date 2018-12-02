Pulse.ng logo
Sophie Turner danced on stage at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding bash and people are here for it

The "Game of Thrones" star attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Friday night pre-wedding celebration with fiancé Joe Jonas and danced up a storm.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sophie Turner was a part of the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pre-wedding celebrations. play

(Splash News)

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had two big pre-wedding celebrations on Friday before their weekend weddings.
  • Sophie Turner attended both with fiancé Joe Jonas. Fans noticed that she danced along during the Sangeet, a musical celebration that unites both families.
  • Fans didn't expect to see Turner performing.

Turns out "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner didn't just attend Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding party Friday night, she also got down on the dance floor.

A video the bride shared from the event early Sunday showed Turner in a crowd with her fiancé Joe Jonas. But in another photo from the event, the actress can be seen joining in on the celebration during the Sangeet, a musical celebration that unites both families.

Turner can be seen dancing in traditional Indian clothing.

Sophie Turner is in the red dress. play

(Splash News)

Her moves certainly seemed to impress.

Turner kept up the pace no problem. play

(Splash News)

Fans couldn't get enough of Turner dancing at the party.

She can also be spotted (third from the left) in the large family gathering photo.

Sophie Turner can be seen to the left of the photograph. play

(Splash News)

The whole group wore traditional garb.

Sophie Turner is off to the left in the giant group photo. play

(Splash News)

Earlier in the day, Turner wore a sparkling emerald Vatsala Lehenga for the couple's Mehendi ceremony Friday. It was designed by Anita Dongre.

Sophie Turner's "Game of Thrones" tattoo can be spotted as she celebrated with Priyanka Chopra. play

(Splash News)

The designer shared the full look on Instagram.

Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in two ceremonies taking place on both Saturday and Sunday in India. We can't wait to see more photos of Turner and Joe Jonas from the wedding celebrations over the weekend.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

