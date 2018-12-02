Sophie Turner danced on stage at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding bash and people are here for it

news

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had two big pre-wedding celebrations on Friday before their weekend weddings.

Sophie Turner attended both with fiancé Joe Jonas. Fans noticed that she danced along during the Sangeet, a musical celebration that unites both families.

Fans didn't expect to see Turner performing.

Turns out "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner didn't just attend Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pre-wedding party Friday night, she also got down on the dance floor.

A video the bride shared from the event early Sunday showed Turner in a crowd with her fiancé Joe Jonas. But in another photo from the event, the actress can be seen joining in on the celebration during the Sangeet, a musical celebration that unites both families.

Turner can be seen dancing in traditional Indian clothing.

Her moves certainly seemed to impress.

Fans couldn't get enough of Turner dancing at the party.

She can also be spotted (third from the left) in the large family gathering photo.

The whole group wore traditional garb.

Earlier in the day, Turner wore a sparkling emerald Vatsala Lehenga for the couple's Mehendi ceremony Friday. It was designed by Anita Dongre.

The designer shared the full look on Instagram.

Chopra and Nick Jonas were married in two ceremonies taking place on both Saturday and Sunday in India. We can't wait to see more photos of Turner and Joe Jonas from the wedding celebrations over the weekend.

