Singer Halsey criticized the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for its 'lack of inclusivity' after performing in this year's show

Halsey, a performer at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018, called out the brand for what she says is a lack of inclusivity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Halsey, who performed in the show, took to Instagram to speak out about comments made by Victoria's Secret's chief marketing officer.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • In November, Victoria's Secret chief marketing officer Ed Razek made comments to Vogue about the brand's never having used transgender models.
  • On Sunday night, the fashion show aired and included a performance by Halsey.
  • Halsey has since taken to Instagram to speak out against Razek's comments, offering her support to the LGBTQ+ community.

On Sunday night, the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show aired and it included a performance by Halsey. And now, the "Bad At Love" singer is taking the opportunity to criticize the brand for its comments about the LGBTQ community that took place after her performance was already filmed.

In a November interview with Vogue, Victoria's Secret chief marketing officer Ed Razek said that he didn't believe they should use transgender models in their show, because it's meant to be a "fantasy."

"It's a 42-minute entertainment special. That's what it is," Razek said. "It is the only one of its kind in the world and any other fashion brand in the world would take it in a minute, including the competitors that are carping at us. And they carp at us because we're the leader."

It's been almost a month since Razek's comments made headlines, but now, Halsey is speaking out

Sunday night, she shared an Instagram post about how she "simply cannot ignore" what he said. She also shared a link to the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network (GLSEN).

"I have adored the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show since I was young. Performing this year alongside other amazing artists and hard working models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my year," Halsey wrote. "However, after I filmed the performance, some comments were made regarding the show which I simply cannot ignore. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity, especially not one motivated by stereotype."

She went on to say that she had made a donation to GLSEN, encouraging people to support their mission as well, before addressing trans people who were hurt by Razek's comments directly.

"If you are a trans person reading this, and these comments have made you feel alienated or invalidated please know that you have allies," she continued. "We stand in solidarity, and complete and total acceptance is the only 'fantasy' that I support."

So far, Victoria's Secret has yet to respond to Halsey's statement

Halsey was one of the performers at the show.

(Getty/Thomas Concordia)

After Razek's Vogue interview went live he issued an apology via Twitter.

"To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show. We've had transgender models come to castings ... And like many others, they didn't make it," his tweet said. "But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are."

INSIDER has reached out to Victoria's Secret for comment but did not immediately hear back.
You can find all of INSIDER's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show coverage here.

