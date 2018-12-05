Pulse.ng logo
'Shark Tank's' Mark Cuban has shark socks and here's the photo to prove it

Even when Mark Cuban's not talking about 'Shark Tank' he's promoting the brand. He showed up to Business Insider's IGNITION conference wearing shark socks.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mark Cuban may not have been talking about "Shark Tank" at IGNITION Monday, but he was wearing a reminder. play

Mark Cuban may not have been talking about "Shark Tank" at IGNITION Monday, but he was wearing a reminder.

(Jin S. Lee/Business Insider)

  • Mark Cuban spoke at Business Insider's IGNITION conference Monday afternoon.
  • The "Shark Tank" star and Mavericks' owner wasn't there to discuss the show, instead he spoke about Paladin, a startup he backs which pairs up lawyers pro bono with those who can't afford legal aid.
  • He didn't mention the ABC show at all and he didn't need to — he let his clothes do all the talking.
  • Cuban wore socks with sharks on them. Subtle.

Mark Cuban appeared at Business Insider's IGNITION conference Monday to discuss his latest backing, Paladin, a company designed to pair lawyers with people who can't afford legal aid. (You can read more on Paladin here.)

While he didn't come to talk about his role on the ABC show, he subtly reminded everyone he's a shark.

As Cuban sat on stage, I spied the Mavericks' owner wearing quite the conversation starter. Cuban's socks fittingly had tiny sharks on them.

Do you spy Cuban's clever socks? play

Do you spy Cuban's clever socks?

(Jin S. Lee/Business Insider)

Take a closer look:

Pretty neat, right? I, at least, found them amusing. play

Pretty neat, right? I, at least, found them amusing.

(Jin S. Lee/Business Insider)

Even if you were at the conference, you probably would have missed them if you weren't seated in one of the first rows.

You can follow along with our IGNITION coverage here.

