'Shark Tank's' Mark Cuban has shark socks and here's the photo to prove it

Even when Mark Cuban's not talking about 'Shark Tank' he's promoting the brand. He showed up to Business Insider's IGNITION conference wearing shark socks.
Mark Cuban appeared at Business Insider's IGNITION conference Monday to discuss his latest backing, Paladin, a company designed to pair lawyers with people who can't afford legal aid. (You can read more on Paladin here.)
While he didn't come to talk about his role on the ABC show, he subtly reminded everyone he's a shark.
As Cuban sat on stage, I spied the Mavericks' owner wearing quite the conversation starter. Cuban's socks fittingly had tiny sharks on them.
Take a closer look:
Even if you were at the conference, you probably would have missed them if you weren't seated in one of the first rows.
You can follow along with our IGNITION coverage here.