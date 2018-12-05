'Shark Tank's' Mark Cuban has shark socks and here's the photo to prove it

news

Mark Cuban appeared at Business Insider's IGNITION conference Monday to discuss his latest backing, Paladin, a company designed to pair lawyers with people who can't afford legal aid. (You can read more on Paladin here.)

While he didn't come to talk about his role on the ABC show, he subtly reminded everyone he's a shark.

As Cuban sat on stage, I spied the Mavericks' owner wearing quite the conversation starter. Cuban's socks fittingly had tiny sharks on them.

Take a closer look:

Even if you were at the conference, you probably would have missed them if you weren't seated in one of the first rows.

