Sephora is giving its most loyal customers up to $25 off — here's when to shop to get the discount

Sephora has a limited-time $25 off deal for Sephora VIB Rogue members. Here's the code you need to access it and the restrictions that apply.

  • Published:
  • Sephora has a special two-week deal for VIB Rouge club members.
  • Customers can score $25 off their $75 purchase when shopping in-store or online with the code "2018Hooray."
  • The discount is one-time use only.

For dedicated Sephora shoppers, your commitment to the brand will soon score you a major discount.

Card-carrying members of the VIB Rouge club (the top tier of Sephora rewards members) have two weeks to redeem $25 off of their purchase as part of the brand's Holiday Hooray promotion. To take advantage of this deal, members must spend $75 or more on the site or in stores.

The sale starts tomorrow and lasts through December 12. Use the code "2018Hooray" at checkout and watch the savings take effect. And remember, shipping is always free for Beauty Insiders.

Restrictions do apply — the discount is for one-time use, and it only applies to the VIB Rouge club members.

Non-Rouge-member Sephora shoppers can't cash in on this specific deal, but there are some similar discounts for VIB and Beauty Insider members available.

Insider members can get $15 off of any purchase of $75 or more from this Friday to December 12 and VIB members can get $20 off of any purchase of $75 or more from Friday to December 11.

