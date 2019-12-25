The visa fees for Nigerian visitors travelling to certain Europe countries has increased.

From February 2020, Nigerians will have to pay an increased fee to get the Schengen visa, which is one of the most famous visas in the world.

This is grants access to 26 European countries.

Following the implementation of the updated Schengen visa code adopted by the European Union Council back in June 2019, applicants have to pay more for the Schengen visa.

The Cable reports that Nigerians now have to pay €80 (N32,000). This is €20 more than the current fee of €60.

Nigerian children are also affected as they have to pay €40 (N16,000) instead of €35 (N14,000). This new fee will be implemented from February 2020.

“Since Regulation (EU) 2019/1155 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 amending Regulation (EC) No 810/2009 establishing a Community Code on Visas (Visa Code) is binding in its entirety, and is directly applicable in all EU Member States in accordance with the Treaties, all Schengen countries, including Lithuania, will apply it from 2 February 2020,” an official from the Information Monitoring and Media Division of Lithuania explained.

The Schengen area comprises 22 EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland AFP

ALSO READ: The 10 foreign countries that offer total visa-free entry to Nigerians

More changes for Nigerian visitors

Once the new rule is implemented, Nigerians will have to submit an application for six months in advance of their trip, instead of three.

Nigerians applying at an external visa service provider may now have to pay up to €160 (N64,388) per visa application.

The new rule also comes with a mechanism that assesses whether the visa fees, validity and processing periods should change every three years.

"Due to this mechanism, the fees may increase even to €160, if the EU authorities see it necessary. A visa fee of €120 or €160 will apply to non-cooperative third-countries, in cases when the EU Commission considers that action is needed in order to improve the level of cooperation of the third country concerned and the Union’s overall relations with that third country,” information on the website reads.

However, this provision does not apply to children under 12 years old.

With this Schengen visa (grants a total stay of no more than 90 days in any 180 days period), visitors have access to the following 26 European countries: